St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Four starting pitchers made their major league debuts this week. Tim Cooney was the latest to find out that the big league life isn’t all it is cracked up to be.

Getting the first crack at filling the starting spot that belonged to St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright, Cooney couldn’t even make it out of the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, the weakest offensive team in the majors this year.

While Cooney’s 2 1/3-inning outing was overshadowed by the Cardinals’ latest offensive outburst in a 9-3 win, a peek at the bigger picture suggests that the game unearthed a bit more reason for concern from the St. Louis side.

Carlos Villanueva, who pitched 3 2/3 perfect relief innings to earn the win after Cooney departed, could start short term. But the team really needs him more as a swingman than masquerading as a No. 5 starter.

Lefties Jaime Garcia and/or Marco Gonzales could take the role, although both are working through injuries at the moment. Gonzales has more upside, although Garcia is a proven commodity if healthy. “If” being the key word there, as Garcia hasn’t finished a full season since 2011.

St. Louis has roughly three months to figure out the rotation before the July 31 trade deadline, but its first option at filling the hole internally provided no compelling reason to think that an easy solution is at hand.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-6

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 0-1, 1.80 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 1-2, 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tim Cooney endured a tough major league debut, unable to complete the third inning as he struggled with fastball accuracy. Cooney threw only 28 of his 52 pitches for strikes and allowed three runs on seven hits over 2 1/3 innings. That puts his chances of making a Tuesday night start against the Chicago Cubs, who have a much better lineup than Philadelphia, in some jeopardy.

--RHP Lance Lynn gets the start Friday night when St. Louis opens a weekend series in Busch Stadium against Pittsburgh. Lynn is coming off his worst outing of the young season, losing 6-3 in Milwaukee on Sunday, when he was touched for 10 hits and six runs over five innings. Lynn is 5-3 with a 4.71 ERA in 15 career games (13 starts) against the Pirates, and was 1-1 in four starts against them last year.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (left Achilles tendon) underwent successful surgery Thursday morning after sustaining a season-ending injury Saturday night in Milwaukee. Wainwright, who went 2-1 with a 1.44 ERA in four starts this year, will need nine to 12 months of recovery time. That timetable could force him to miss the first few weeks of the 2016 season if his rehab is more extensive than anticipated. The Cardinals transferred him to the 60-day disabled list Thursday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Tim Cooney.

--SS Jhonny Peralta didn’t start Thursday after playing the season’s first 20 games, as manager Mike Matheny gave Pete Kozma a game at shortstop. Peralta got off to a good start this year, hitting .316 with two homers and 11 RBIs in the month while playing his usual sound defense. He knocked in a run Wednesday during the Cardinals’ 5-2 win over Philadelphia.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) threw 54 pitches over five innings Thursday in a simulated game and reported no setbacks, according to Cardinals GM John Mozeliak. Garcia is scheduled to throw again Tuesday, and if things go well, a rehab assignment could be next on the agenda for him. The team hopes he could fill a spot in the rotation left open by RHP Adam Wainwright’s season-ending foot injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was the best compliment I ever got. That’s exactly what we were looking for today, and I was able to provide it.” -- RHP Carlos Martinez, after manager John Farrell, referred to him as a stabilizer for pitching 3 2/3 perfect innings Thursday in the Cardinals’ 9-3 win over the Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He was injured lifting weights.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. If things go well, he might start a rehab assignment in early May.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Tim Cooney

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Jordan Walden

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos