St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Upon further review, St. Louis’ 2-1, 10-inning win Friday night over Pittsburgh might have been saved by an alert set of eyes in the video room.

For about a minute of two, it appeared that the Pirates turned a big double play in the bottom of the seventh when shortstop Jordy Mercer doubled off Jhonny Peralta at second after catching Yadier Molina’s looping liner.

But manager Mike Matheny, alerted by coaches and advisors in the video room, challenged Mark Wegner’s call at second. Umpires in New York City reversed the call, and Peralta scored the tying run later in the inning on Mark Reynolds’ pinch-hit infield single.

Without that reversal -- and, for that matter, a surprise double steal with Peralta and Jason Heyward on a 3-2 pitch that Kolten Wong took for a third strike -- the Cardinals don’t tie the game and might not have won it.

“Any time it’s close, you’ve got to think about it,” Matheny said about the challenge. “We’ve got a good video crew.”

You have to have breaks to win baseball games. In this case, an extra few sets of eyes doesn’t hurt, either.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-6

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 1-1, 2.22 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 2-2, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn made a 180-degree turnaround from his awful outing in Milwaukee on Sunday, fanning 10 hitters in a game for the eighth time in his career on Friday night. Lynn gave up just four hits and a run while walking one, but settled for a no-decision. However, his ability to wriggle out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the sixth and not allow another run after giving one up before filling the bases saved the game for St. Louis.

--RHP John Lackey makes just the third start of his career against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Lackey is coming off a 4-1 loss Monday night to Cole Hamels and Philadelphia, working 6 2/3 scoreless innings before giving up three two-out runs in the seventh that cost him the game. Lackey is 1-1 in his career against the Pirates, beating them on Aug. 25 in PNC Park 3-2.

--RHP Miguel Socolovich was purchased from Triple-A Memphis for his first MLB stint since 2012, when he pitched in six games apiece for Baltimore and the Chicago Cubs. Socolovich worked 12 2/3 scoreless innings over seven outings for Memphis, allowing only five hits and whiffing nine. He’ll offer a fresh arm to a bullpen taxed for 6 2/3 innings in Thursday’s win over Philadelphia.

--LHP Tim Cooney was optioned to Memphis after an unsuccessful MLB debut Thursday. Cooney gave up seven hits, a walk and three runs in 2 1/3 innings, fanning three and throwing just 28 strikes out of 52 pitches. The team was hoping that Cooney could provide short-term help as it tries to replace ace Adam Wainwright, but it will have to move in another direction based on his difficulty against MLB’s worst offensive team.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quadriceps) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day DL Friday so that the team could add Socolovich to the roster. Pham led the team in RBI early in spring training before suffering another of the untimely injuries that have blocked his path up the organizational ladder. It’s not known when Pham will be able to return to action.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I can strike out every hitter. When the bases are loaded and the 2-3-4 hitters are up and you get out with no runs, that’s big.” -- Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn, after a win over Pittsburgh on Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He was injured lifting weights.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. If things go well, he might start a rehab assignment in early May.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Jordan Walden

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos