St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- It is in some cases a worst-case scenario for the St. Louis Cardinals, except for one rather important detail: They continue to win games.

Enduring its only stretch of games on 20 straight days, the maximum allowed by MLB rules, St. Louis has had to severely tax its bullpen in four consecutive games because of short starts or extra-inning games.

Yet, as they repeatedly pull up fresh arms from Triple-A Memphis to reinforce what is at the moment a 13-man staff, the Cardinals keep climbing over obstacles and adding to their MLB-best 18-6 record.

Three guys who were in the Memphis bullpen a month ago -- Mitch Harris, Sam Tuivailala and Miguel Socolovich -- gave St. Louis five quality innings of relief after manager Mike Matheny worked through his normal late-inning options.

Harris wriggled out of 10th and 11-inning trouble and now has 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his first five MLB games. Tuivailala bounced back from allowing a 12th-inning homer to Pedro Alvarez to pitch a clean 13th. Socolovich, who hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2012, turned a clean 14th inning into his first MLB win.

“That’s what we need,” Matheny said. “Next guy up, helping us find a way to have a chance to win games.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-6

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 2-1, 3.04 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 3-0, 1.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha was denied his fifth straight win by Trevor Rosenthal’s first blown save of the year, but turned in his fourth excellent outing. Wacha gave up just five hits and two walks in 6 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out two. Throwing 70 of 100 pitches for strikes, Wacha mixed his speeds well and kept Pittsburgh off-balance.

--RHP Carlos Martinez tries to notch his fourth straight win Monday night when he starts the opener of a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs. Martinez notched a 5-2 victory against Philadelphia Wednesday night, pitching six solid innings. The young right-hander has made 10 relief appearances in his career against the Cubs with no record, permitting three runs over 10 1/3 innings.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right bicep inflammation) landed on the 15-day DL Sunday. Walden complained of stiffness while trying to warm up during the eighth inning Saturday and shut it down right away. Further tests revealed the specific injury. Serving primarily as an eighth-inning setup option, Walden was 0-1 with an 0.87 ERA in 12 outings and 10 1/3 innings.

--RHP Sam Tuivailala was called up from Triple-A Memphis to replace RHP Jordan Walden on the roster. Tuivalala, whose fastball has touched 100 mph, enjoyed eight scoreless outings for the Redbirds this year, fanning 12 over nine innings. He pitched two innings Sunday, giving up a solo homer to Pedro Alvarez in the 12th before working a clean 13th and registering a strikeout.

--LHP Tyler Lyons will be called up from Memphis to get the start Tuesday night when St. Louis hosts the Cubs. Lyons is 2-1 with a 2.91 ERA in four starts for the Redbirds despite allowing 28 hits and six walks in 21 2/3 innings. Lyons is 2-8 in stints with the Cardinals the last two years, winning his first two MLB starts in 2013 and then dropping his last eight decisions.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That late in the game, I‘m looking for something to drive to get into the gap or hit out of the park.” -- Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong, after hitting the game-winner homer in the 14th vs. Pittsburgh on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (right bicep inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on May 3.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He was injured lifting weights.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. If things go well, he might start a rehab assignment in early May.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos