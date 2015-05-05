St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Mark Reynolds knew what he had signed up for when he agreed to terms with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason.

He figured his seven-season streak of at least 20 homers might end, as Matt Adams is the starter at first base. He knew third baseman Matt Carpenter is in some ways the lineup’s cornerstone, and he deduced that playing time would be almost non-existent in left and right with Matt Holliday and Jason Heyward in those positions.

But Reynolds eagerly accepted the probability of less playing time, fewer at-bats, fewer long balls for one reason: He wanted to play in October and the Cardinals are the sport’s surest bet in that regard.

Reynolds did his part to extend the team’s winning streak to seven Monday night, belting a grand slam that hacked the Chicago Cubs’ 5-0, first-inning lead down to a run. He was involved in two other rallies that led to an improbable 10-9 win, the team’s seventh straight.

After the 3:39 marathon was finally done, Reynolds was asked if this was why he had willingly reduced himself to a part-time player.

“I knew this was a great team, and that’s why I took the assignment,” he said. “We’re never out of a game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-6

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 0-1, 5.23 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez regressed back to the guy who tries to throw baseballs through walls after walking the bases loaded in the first inning, and the results were just ugly. Martinez allowed nine hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings, with four walks and four strikeouts. Manager Mike Matheny referred to the outing as a blip, though, and said Martinez can learn from it if he reflects on it properly.

--LHP Tyler Lyons will be recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Memphis to make the start against Chicago. Lyons is 2-1 with a 2.91 ERA in four starts for the Redbirds. He has yielded 28 hits and six walks in 21 2/3 innings while fanning 26. Lyons’ last start against the Cubs last year was a disaster, as he allowed nine runs in four innings on May 12 and then landed on the DL. He’s 2-8 in his career over 23 outings, 12 as a starter.

--3B Matt Carpenter was back in the lineup, a day after being removed from the game with Pittsburgh due to lightheadedness that was brought on by dehydration. On Monday, he was 0-for-5 with two strikeouts, a rare hitless game for the guy who has arguably been the best player at his position in baseball this year.

--1B Mark Reynolds belted the fourth grand slam of his career in the first inning, enabling St. Louis to chop a 5-0 deficit down to a run. Reynolds reached base two other times, helping fuel rallies in the sixth and seventh inning, and also made a spate of nice defensive plays, including a diving stop that denied Chris Coghlan a leadoff single in the eighth.

--RHP Sam Tuivailala appears to be the odd man out in the bullpen due to Lyons’ arrival for Tuesday night’s game. Tuivailala was seen packing his bags in the clubhouse after Monday night’s game, a sign that he probably is headed back to Memphis. He worked two innings in Sunday’s 14-inning win over Pittsburgh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew this was a great team, and that’s why I took the assignment. We’re never out of a game.” -- 1B Mark Reynolds, who hit a grand slam in a 10-9 comeback win over the Cubs on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Matt Carpenter (head) was back in the lineup May 4, a day after being removed from the game with Pittsburgh due to lightheadedness that was brought on by dehydration.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right bicep inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on May 3.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He was injured lifting weights.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. If things go well, he might start a rehab assignment in early May.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos