St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- You hear players and managers say it all the time, that it takes 25 guys to win baseball games. And most of the time, it comes off as cliched.

In the case of these St. Louis Cardinals, it actually took about 30 guys for this 20-6 start -- the best in the majors since the 2003 New York Yankees roared out of the gate at 20-5 -- to take place.

Tuesday night’s 7-4 win over the Chicago Cubs was another example of the roster’s improved depth. A heavily-used bullpen, which has constantly added new parts to soak up the innings that keep coming at them, ate up 4 2/3 scoreless frames to help St. Louis wipe out a 4-1 deficit.

Pinch-hitters Peter Bourjos (hit batter) and Mark Reynolds (tie-breaking RBI double) kept mid-game rallies going. And when Trevor Rosenthal blew away Junior Lake with the game’s last fastball, the Cardinals were bumping fists in the infield again.

Third baseman Matt Carpenter’s spring training suspicions about this team are coming more true with each win.

“In past years, we might have had a hole or two,” he said. “But this team, it’s a different guy every night. I felt that before the season, we had every piece we needed. Everyone has fit into their role.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-6

STREAK: Won eight

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 0-1, 5.23 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Lyons, recalled from Triple-A Memphis, failed to make it through the fifth inning, although the busy St. Louis bullpen bailed him out with 4 2/3 scoreless innings of work. Lyons fanned seven and walked two in his start, but needed 96 pitches to get his outs as he ran up a bunch of deep counts. Lyons allowed six hits and four runs, three of which were earned. He could start Sunday’s series finale in Pittsburgh.

--RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Tuivailala appeared in one game with St. Louis, allowing one run in two innings Sunday.

--RHP Lance Lynn gets the call Wednesday night for game three of the four-game series with Chicago. Lynn has pitched well but received little run support, getting only 10 runs with which to work in his five outings. He fanned 10 in seven innings Friday night against Pittsburgh but settled for a no-decision in his team’s 2-1, 10-inning win. Lynn ate a 2-0 loss on April 8 in Wrigley Field despite giving up just six hits in six-plus innings.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) threw 70 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday and appears ready to start a rehab assignment on Sunday, as long as nothing goes wrong between now and then. Garcia was likely the team’s No. 5 starter late in spring training when he was disabled, continuing a four-year trend of injuries.

--LHP Marco Gonzales, who could also be a candidate for the No. 5 spot, will start Saturday night for Triple-A Memphis. Gonzales wound up on the seven-day DL last month with a sore left pectoral muscle. Gonzales, who won two games last year in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, will be on a pitch count.

--1B Dan Johnson signed a contract with the Cardinals’ organization and will play at Memphis. Johnson was just 2-for-29 with Cincinnati’s Triple-A affiliate in Louisville, but has a history of producing under late-season pressure. Johnson slugged critical homers for Tampa Bay in 2008 at Boston and in the 2011 regular season finale against the New York Yankees which helped the Rays claim playoff spots in both years.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It means a lot. It’s a dream I’ve always wanted to realize.” -- Cardinals 29-year-old rookie RHP Mitch Harris, a Navy grad, after winning his first MLB game on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Matt Carpenter (head) was back in the lineup May 4, a day after being removed from the game with Pittsburgh due to lightheadedness that was brought on by dehydration.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right bicep inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on May 3.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He was injured lifting weights.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. He threw 70 pitches in a simulated game May 5 and appears ready to start a rehab assignment May 10.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

LHP Tyler Lyons

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos