St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS -- The guy who brought out the lineup cards to the plate umpire during the St. Louis Cardinals’ eight-game winning streak couldn’t quite deliver the hit that could have extended Wednesday’s game.

First baseman Mark Reynolds fanned for the second out in the bottom in the ninth with Peter Bourjos at third and Matt Holliday at first, and shortstop Jhonny Peralta followed with a fielder’s choice grounder that ended the Chicago Cubs’ 6-5 win.

Until then, the script looked similar to the heroics that marked St. Louis’ 20-7 start. A Cubs fan couldn’t be blamed if he/she had that “here we go again” feeling during the last four innings as the Cardinals kept pressing the attack.

Taking advantage of a two-out error by second baseman Addison Russell, St. Louis scored two runs in the sixth to cut Chicago’s lead to 5-4. The Cardinals put the tying run into scoring position in each of the last four innings but couldn’t come up with the hit that could have made a difference.

Simply put, it felt as if the same old story was about to take place, until it suddenly didn‘t, silencing all but the Cubs fans in a crowd of 42,207.

“I feel as bad as anybody,” said Reynolds, the man who probably won’t walk Thursday’s lineup card to home plate.

RECORD: 20-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 3-2, 2.84 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 1-1, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn supplied St. Louis with a six-inning start it needed after the bullpen threw 32 innings over the previous six games, but he wasn’t effective enough to earn a win. Lynn (1-3) gave up eight hits and five runs with two walks and six strikeouts. He fell behind early and then gave up runs in innings immediately after the Cardinals scored, blunting momentum.

--RHP John Lackey will take the mound Thursday when St. Louis closes its 11-game homestand. Lackey pitched Saturday, allowing just one run despite giving up six hits and three walks in six innings against Pittsburgh. It will be just his fourth career outing against Chicago, which beat him last September in Wrigley Field. Lackey is 1-1 in his career vs. the Cubs, with the win coming in 2004 when he pitched for the Angels.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Memphis. Garcia is slated to throw around 80 pitches in the game, and he could take a big step toward joining the Cardinals’ rotation later this season. Garcia landed on the disabled list March 27 as he was on the brink of winning the No. 5 spot in the rotation.

--RHP Jordan Walden (shoulder) will sit out for six to 10 weeks, according to St. Louis GM John Mozeliak, but he doesn’t need surgery yet. Walden was 0-1 with a 0.87 ERA in 12 outings, serving primarily as Trevor Rosenthal’s setup man. The club hopes that Walden will heal by resting, but it is likely that Walden will be able to pitch again until after the All-Star break.

--C Yadier Molina rapped out two hits and drove in two runs against LHP Jon Lester, giving him 82 career RBIs against the Cubs. Molina is batting a robust .465 with nine RBIs in his last 11 games against Chicago at Busch Stadium. Since 2014, Molina has hit safely in 16 of 19 games vs. Cubs pitching.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I should have put the ball in play. ... We’ll just wash our hands of this and go at it again tomorrow.” -- 1B Mark Reynolds, who struck out with runners at the corners and one out in the ninth inning Wednesday. When the next batter, SS Jhonny Peralta, grounded out, the Cardinals lost 6-5 to the Cubs, ending St. Louis’ eight-game winning streak.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. He threw 70 pitches in a simulated game May 5, and he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on May 10.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

