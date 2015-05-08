St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Getaway day games such as Thursday are often the best example of what kind of depth -- or lack of depth -- a team presents.

The St. Louis Cardinals offered more proof in a 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs that they have viable options that can win games when they give mainstays like Matt Carpenter and Matt Holliday a day off.

With Carpenter battling his first real mini-slump of the season, St. Louis manager Mike Matheny put Mark Reynolds in at third base. Jon Jay moved from center to left to spell Holliday, with Peter Bourjos getting another start in center.

Reynolds contributed an infield single and a run, while Bourjos went 1-for-2, the 1 a triple down the left field line to cap a two-run second inning. They were part of a steady offensive attack that collected 10 hits, marking the fifth straight game the Cardinals were in double figures in the hit column.

“We have a deep team,” winning pitcher John Lackey said of winning without Carpenter and Holliday. “We have proven big league guys on our bench. We feel confident with whoever’s out there.”

As a 21-7 record and growing lead in the National League Central show, St. Louis has earned the right to feel confident with whatever lineup it fields.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 4-0, 1.93 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 1-1, 1.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey gave the heavily-taxed bullpen a rest they sorely needed, soaking up 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. It was perhaps his best outing since joining the team at last year’s trade deadline, as he fanned 10 against just one walk and gave up only five hits. Lackey’s fastball touched 93 mph on several occasions and he also displayed a sharp slider, using it as a wipeout pitch often.

--RHP Michael Wacha takes the ball Friday night when St. Louis opens a six-game road trip in Pittsburgh. Wacha blanked the Pirates over 6 2/3 innings on Sunday, but settled for a no-decision when Trevor Rosenthal blew a save opportunity in the ninth inning. Wacha is 1-0 in three career starts against Pittsburgh, a stat which doesn’t count his win in Game 4 of the 2013 NLDS.

--OF Randal Grichuk (back) will start a rehab assignment Friday at Cardinals extended spring training in Jupiter, Fla. Grichuk was injured last month doing a weight-room workout. He’ll get some at-bats with one or more of the team’s affiliates before he returns to the majors. At that point, St. Louis will reduce to 12 pitchers so that it can have Grichuk’s power bat available.

--RF Jason Heyward bagged three hits and scored three runs, making him 11-for-24 with 10 runs in six games against Chicago. Heyward also stole his fourth base in the second inning, eventually scoring on Peter Bourjos’ triple. Heyward scored three runs on Wednesday night, marking the first time he’s scored three runs in consecutive games since 2010.

--3B Matt Carpenter got the day off, as did LF Matt Holliday, as manager Mike Matheny gave his lineup mainstays a rest ahead of the team’s upcoming road trip to Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Carpenter and Holliday were a combined 1-for-28 against Thursday’s starter, Jake Arrieta, making the decision to sit them easier.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My slider was pretty good, and I happened to be locating my fastball pretty good and getting ahead. You’re aware of the situation. Every time you’re out there, you want to finish it off, go as deep as you can.” -- Cardinals RHP John Lackey, after a win over the Cubs on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He will start a rehab assignment May 8 at extended spring training in Jupiter, Fla.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. He threw 70 pitches in a simulated game May 5, and he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on May 10.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos