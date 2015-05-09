St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter will miss the three-game weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates because of what manager Mike Matheny said is “extreme fatigue.”

Carpenter did not accompany the team on its flight to Pittsburgh on Thursday and his status is uncertain for the three-game series at Cleveland that starts Tuesday.

Carpenter left last Sunday’s game against the Pirates in St. Louis because of dizziness. He then played in each of the first three games of a home series against the Chicago Cubs before sitting out Thursday’s game as a planned day off.

However, Carpenter was not feeling well when he arrived at Busch Stadium on Thursday. The Cardinals medical staff diagnosed him with an accelerated heart rate and dehydration and prescribed a weekend of rest at his home in St. Louis.

“Things still weren’t feeling quite right (Thursday), so we had him checked out,” Matheny said Friday night before an 8-5 win over the Pirates. “They had some of the dehydration stuff they’re still trying to get on top of and it really came down to an issue where the medical team saw some extreme fatigue. Their suggestion was we just have to back off.”

Carpenter, who had played in each of the Cardinals’ first 27 games before Thursday, is hitting .333 with five home runs.

Utility infielder Pete Kozma started in place of Carpenter and went 0-for-4 and committed an error that allowed a run to score.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 3-0, 3.64 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 2-2, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Peter Bourjos played his way into a platoon role with OF Jon Jay in center field. He started against a left-hander for the second time in three days Friday night and went 2-for-5 with two doubles in an 8-5 win at Pittsburgh. He extended his hitting streak to five games, going 8-for-18 (.444) in that span.

--RHP Michael Wacha kept his record perfect at 5-0 by allowing three runs -- two earned -- and six hits in six innings. Three of Wacha’s win have come against National League Central opponents. He allowed more than one run for just the second time in six starts this season.

--SS Jhonny Peralta extended his hitting streak to six games by hitting a long home run to center field to lead off the second inning, his fourth of the season. That was Peralta’s only hit in five at-bats.

--RHP Carlos Martinez (3-0, 3.64) will start Saturday night at Pittsburgh in the middle game of the three-game series. Martinez has a 1.29 ERA in his two road starts this season while holding opponents to a .167 batting average. He is 0-1 with a 4.41 ERA against the Pirates in 10 career games, only one of which has been a start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s all health. If he would have been healthy last year, he would have been pitching like this. He’s a very talented pitcher and our decision to be aggressive with getting him rest last year is paying off this year.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Michael Wacha after a win over Pittsburgh on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Matt Carpenter (extreme fatigue) will sit out at least from May 8-10 with symptoms that include an accelerated heart rate and dehydration.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He will start a rehab assignment May 8 at extended spring training in Jupiter, Fla.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. He threw 70 pitches in a simulated game May 5, and he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on May 10.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos