St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter is scheduled to rejoin the team on Tuesday after missing four games with various symptoms.

Carpenter’s symptoms included dizziness, fatigue, dehydration, accelerated heart rate and sleeping problems.

Manager Mike Matheny will decide whether Carpenter is in the starting lineup Tuesday. In any case, the Cardinals will monitor Carpenter closely.

Carpenter is hitting .333 and is tied for the league lead in doubles with 14.

General manager John Mozeliak said Tyler Lyons will remain in the rotation for the time being, taking the place of injured Adam Wainwright.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 1-3, 3.82 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 4-2, 4.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Kolten Wong went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs Sunday, tying his career-best eight-game hitting streak in the process. He is hitting .336 on the season and is batting .416 (15-for-36) in the month of May.

--LHP Tyler Lyons made his second start of the season as the replacement for Adam Wainwright in the rotation after he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis last week. He did not factor in Sunday’s decision, allowing three runs on five hits in five-plus innings. Lyons has not won a game in nearly two years, the last coming May 28, 2013, at Kansas City.

--RF Jason Heyward went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs Sunday. He is now batting .316 in his career against Pittsburgh, his second-best mark among teams he has at least 100 plate appearances against.

--C Yadier Molina finished 1-for-4 to stretch his hitting streak to seven games. He’s hit .391 (9-for-23) in that span to raise his batting average to .267 after it fell to .231 last week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a chance to come in here and win the last couple games. We don’t really do the whole series thing. I think it’s important that we just go game to game and this is one we had a chance.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after St. Louis lost its second straight game Sunday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jon Jay was out the starting lineup May 10 with a jammed thumb suffered on May 9. He entered the May 10 game in the ninth inning as a pinch-runner but was unavailable to hit.

--3B Matt Carpenter (extreme fatigue) will sit out at least from May 8-10 with symptoms that include an accelerated heart rate and dehydration.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He will start a rehab assignment May 8 at extended spring training in Jupiter, Fla.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. He threw 70 pitches in a simulated game May 5, and he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on May 10.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos