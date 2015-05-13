St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- During an 8-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals put on a great display on why they have the best record in the major leagues.

All eight St. Louis runs came on two-out hits. When Cleveland closed a 4-0 deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Cardinals responded with a four-run top of the eighth.

It was a textbook example of team hitting, and of a team on top of its game. Seven of the nine players in the Cardinals’ lineup had hits, and four of the nine, including three of the first four hitters, all drove in runs. It was a methodically efficient victory.

“Relentless at-bats is the goal, regardless of the situation,” manager Mike Matheny said.

A good example of that was the at-bat by Mark Reynolds in the second inning. With runners at second and third and two outs, the designated hitter ran the count to 3-2 before slapping a single to right field, driving in the first two runs of the game.

“That got us going, and it’s really been impressive the way he’s been taking what the pitcher gives him,” Matheny said of Reynolds.

Left fielder Matt Holliday drove in St. Louis’ last three runs with a big two-out, three-run home run in the eighth inning.

“The strength of our team is we run nine guys out there every day who give good at-bats,” Holliday said. “One through nine, the pitcher has to be at his best because we don’t give any at-bats away.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 2-1, 3.20 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-5, 5.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Matt Carpenter rejoined the team Tuesday after missing the three-game series in Pittsburgh due to extreme fatigue. Carpenter was hitless in his first three at-bats, but he doubled and scored in the seventh inning and hit an RBI single in the eighth. “He puts it on himself to have big at-bats in those situations,” manager Mike Matheny said.

--OF Jon Jay missed his second consecutive start due to a sore thumb. His status is day-to-day.

--RHP Lance Lynn pitched six scoreless innings of four-hit ball to get the win Tuesday. Lynn walked four but struck out nine. “In big situations, he was able to find a way to get outs,” manager Mike Matheny said.

--SS Jhonny Peralta had two hits against his former team Tuesday. Peralta, who played for the Indians from 2003-10, has a nine-game hitting streak against Cleveland. He is batting .325 (13-for-40) with five doubles and six RBIs vs. the Indians in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a big situation, but Lance got out of it by striking out the three-hole hitter in a tough lineup. Getting those two strikeouts really turned things around.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Lance Lynn escaping a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning Tuesday with the Cardinals on top 3-0. St. Louis went on to beat Cleveland 8-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jon Jay (jammed left thumb) was hurt May 9. He appeared as a pinch runner May 10 but was unavailable to hit. After the team’s day off, he did not play May 12. He is day-to-day.

--3B Matt Carpenter (extreme fatigue) sat out May 8-10 with symptoms that include an accelerated heart rate and dehydration. He was back in the lineup May 12.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He will start a rehab assignment May 8 at extended spring training in Jupiter, Fla.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. He threw 70 pitches in a simulated game May 5, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on May 10.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos