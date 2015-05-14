St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cardinals are already missing outfielder Jon Jay, who has sat out the last two games with a sore thumb. Now, however, they may be missing an even bigger bat from their lineup: left fielder Matt Holliday.

The Cardinals’ No. 3 hitter was hit in the left elbow by a pitch from Cleveland’s Corey Kluber in the first inning of the Cardinals’ 2-0 loss to the Indians Wednesday night. The ball appeared to hit Holliday directly on the point of the elbow.

The blow drove Holliday to his knees. He appeared to be in great discomfort, and the game was delayed for a few minutes to allow him to recover before taking first base. Holliday stayed in the game initially, but after the first inning, he was replaced by Pete Kozma.

X-rays on Holliday’s elbow were negative. He is considered day-to-day but it seems likely that he would probably be held out of Thursday afternoon’s game.

Losing Holliday would be a blow to the Cardinals’ lineup. He has reached base safely in all 32 games he has played this season. That’s the longest streak in the majors. It’s also the third-longest season-opening streak in St. Louis history. Albert Pujols reached base in each of his first 42 games in 2008 and his first 33 games in 2005.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 5-0, 2.09 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-1, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Matt Holliday was removed from Wednesday’s game after getting hit on the left elbow by a pitch from RHP Corey Kluber in the first inning. X-rays on Holliday’s elbow were negative. He is listed as day-to-day.

--OF Jon Jay continues to be bothered by a sore thumb. He was not in the starting lineup Wednesday, the second consecutive game he has missed.

--3B Matt Carpenter came into Wednesday’s game hitting .346 vs. right-handers, but he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, striking out in two of his three at-bats against RHP Corey Kluber, who had 18 strikeouts in eight innings. “He was as good, if not better, than anybody I’ve ever faced in the big leagues,” said Carpenter.

--RHP Michael Wacha will make his first career appearance against Cleveland when he starts Thursday’s game. Wacha is 3-1 with a 2.06 ERA in nine career starts in May, his lowest ERA of any month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t strike out that many guys if you’re not on top of your game. He made pitches all night long. He had good velocity without much effort. It was getting on guys and he was climbing the ladder and getting high strikes. His breaking stuff was very sharp.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on Indians RHP Corey Kluber, who struck out 18 Cardinals batters in eight innings Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Matt Holliday (left elbow) was removed from the May 13 game. X-rays were negative. He is day-to-day.

--OF Jon Jay (jammed left thumb) was hurt May 9. He appeared as a pinch runner May 10 but was unavailable to hit. After the team’s day off, he did not play May 12-13. He is day-to-day.

--3B Matt Carpenter (extreme fatigue) sat out May 8-10 with symptoms that include an accelerated heart rate and dehydration. He was back in the lineup May 12.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He will start a rehab assignment May 8 at extended spring training in Jupiter, Fla.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. He threw 70 pitches in a simulated game May 5, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on May 10.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos