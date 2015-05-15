St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Sometimes it just feels like a rally is coming. The St. Louis Cardinals have the best record in the majors, so they are quite familiar with that feeling. In the eighth inning of Thursday’s game in Cleveland, Matt Carpenter felt it.

“When (Peter) Bourjos drew that walk, I could just sense that we had a chance to come back,” said Carpenter, who belted a two-run home run with one out in the eighth inning, turning a 1-0 Cleveland lead into a 2-1 Cardinals lead, and eventual victory.

Carpenter’s home run snapped a streak of 17 consecutive innings without the Cardinals scoring a run. That streak began Wednesday when Indians right-hander Corey Kluber struck out 18 in eight innings in a 2-0 Indians victory.

But Carpenter’s home run also reflected the approach the Cardinals take every game, regardless of the circumstances.

“Stay the course,” said St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, of that approach, which emphasizes grinding out at-bats and grinding through games.

After being held scoreless through nine innings Wednesday and through the first seven Thursday, Bourjos, still grinding, coaxed a one-out walk from right-hander Trevor Bauer in the eighth. “That was really a good at-bat and it rejuvenated me because I knew I needed to follow with a good at-bat,” said Carpenter, who did exactly that, leading to still another Cardinals victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 3-2, 4.71 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 3-1, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jon Jay was placed on the disabled list, retroactive to May 10, due to left wrist tendinitis. Jay missed all three games of the Cleveland series.

--INF Xavier Scruggs has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis to replace OF Jon Jay, who was placed on the disabled list Thursday. At Memphis, Scruggs was hitting .229 with six home runs and 18 RBIs.

--RHP Michael Wacha escaped a 35-pitch first inning without giving up a run, and went on to pitch five innings, striking out a season-high seven batters, in Thursday’s game. “He was at 35 pitches after the first inning and at 60 pitches after two, but he was still able to stay in the game. A great job by him,” said Manager Mike Matheny.

--OF Matt Holliday was not in the original starting lineup Thursday after being forced out of Wednesday’s game when he was hit by a pitch on the left elbow in the first inning. However, Holliday lobbied with manager Mike Matheny, and was a late addition to Thursday’s lineup as the DH and went 0-for-3 with a walk.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal’s save Thursday was the 60th of his career. That ties him with Al Brazle and Joe Hoerner for eighth place on the Cardinals’ all-time list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was not happy with the way my day was going.” -- Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter, after hitting the game-winning homer vs. Cleveland on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) went on the disabled list retroactive to May 10.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He will start a rehab assignment May 8 at extended spring training in Jupiter, Fla.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. He threw 70 pitches in a simulated game May 5, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on May 10.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward