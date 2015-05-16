St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Is the bill finally coming due for the heavily-used St. Louis Cardinals’ bullpen?

In Friday night’s 10-4 loss to Detroit, the St. Louis relief corps coughed up eight runs and nine hits in the final three innings. Rookies Mitch Harris and Miguel Socolovich gave up four runs combined and the reliable Seth Maness was torched for five hits and four runs in a ninth inning that took the Cardinals out of contention.

Many factors have worked against the bullpen in the last three weeks. From the season-ending Achilles’ injury to ace Adam Wainwright to a string of extra-inning games during a 20-games-in-20-days schedule, the bullpen simply couldn’t get a break.

In one seven-game stretch, the bullpen shouldered an astonishing 35 innings. Only one starter in the last 11 games -- John Lackey on May 7 -- has made it past the sixth inning. Even a 13-man staff doesn’t seem to be enough for St. Louis at the moment.

That kind of workload is why manager Mike Matheny had to leave Maness in to absorb his pounding. Matheny had to save pitchers for Saturday’s game and simply couldn’t waste an arm in a game which was done.

“It was a little bit of an oddity for us, with our bullpen not being able to do what they’ve been doing,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 3-1, 3.30 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 0-0, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez had good stuff, tying a career high with eight strikeouts Friday night, but couldn’t get past five innings because his pitch count climbed to 103 by the time manager Mike Matheny pulled him. Martinez gave up seven hits and two runs, walking two. He threw at least 17 pitches in each of the first five innings, running up 11 two or three-ball counts.

--LHP Tyler Lyons gets the start Saturday when St. Louis continues its interleague series with Detroit. It will be the first time Lyons has faced the Tigers and only his third assignment against an American League foe. Lyons was no-decisioned Sunday in Pittsburgh, giving up two runs in five-plus innings. It will be his third start since joining the Cardinals on May 5.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) made his second rehab start Friday night, pitching for Double-A Springfield at Northwest Arkansas. Garcia cruised through six innings, allowing six hits and two runs with no walks and six strikeouts while throwing 65 of his 90 pitches for strikes. It’s possible that Garcia’s next game could come for St. Louis at the New York Mets either Wednesday night or Thursday.

--1B Matt Adams didn’t start Friday night, stuck in the throes of a 1-for-26 slump which has dropped his average from .309 to .236. Adams was 1-for-21 on the team’s six-game road trip to Pittsburgh and Cleveland, with the one hit an infield single off former Cardinal Marc Rzepcynski in Tuesday night’s 8-3 win at Cleveland. Adams will probably sit Saturday with ace lefty David Price pitching for Detroit.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) homered and went 2-for-3 in an extended spring training game Friday in Florida. That is apparently enough to get Grichuk back on the big league roster as Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said during Friday night’s game that Grichuk will likely be activated Saturday. The team will probably send out a pitcher to make room for Grichuk, who was disabled April 17.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There were some missed opportunities. We also had some good at-bats. We had 10 hard outs.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, after a loss to Detroit on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He started a rehab assignment May 8 at extended spring training in Jupiter, Fla. He will likely be activated May 16.

--OF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. He threw 70 pitches in a simulated game May 5, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on May 10 and pitched for Double-A Springfield on May 15.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward