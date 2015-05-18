St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Decision time came for St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny in the eighth inning Sunday night.

Right-hander Lance Lynn was clearly done after walking two consecutive hitters and running his pitch count to a season-high 119. Lefty Kevin Siegrist and righty Seth Maness were throwing in the bullpen with Detroit Tigers cleanup hitter J.D. Martinez due to hit.

The nightly dance of the percentages called for Maness to get the call since Martinez bats right-handed. Matheny found one more compelling reason to wave in Maness, even though Maness was shelled for five hits and four runs by Detroit in the ninth inning Friday night.

“It was a double-play situation,” Matheny said. “We know he can get us out of it.”

And on one pitch, Maness did what he has been doing since getting the call to the majors in late April 2013. Martinez rolled over a sinker to third baseman Matt Carpenter, second baseman Kolten Wong made the turn, and the ensuing 5-4-3 double play wiped out the Tigers’ threat.

When closer Trevor Rosenthal worked a scoreless ninth to finish up a 2-1 win, the Cardinals kept their distinction of not having been swept alive. Matheny’s decision and Maness’ execution were prime reasons why the postgame trip to New York for a series against the Mets turned into a happy flight.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 2-2, 3.22 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 5-1, 2.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn gave an exhausted bullpen exactly what it needed Sunday night, going 7 1/3 innings and allowing most of the relievers a night off in a win. Lynn threw a season-high 119 pitches, 76 for strikes, and beat a fastball-hitting club with fastballs. He left after issuing his only walks of the game with one out in the eighth inning. “When you walk two in the eighth, it’s probably time,” he said of being pulled. RHP Seth Maness escaped the jam by inducing a double-play grounder.

--RHP John Lackey gets the call Monday night when St. Louis starts a seven-game road trip at the New York Mets. Lackey is coming off a 2-0 loss Wednesday night in Cleveland, where he struggled to grip slick baseballs and walked five over 5 1/3 innings. He has faced the Mets only twice in his 12-year career, winning his second start on June 17, 2008.

--RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, giving the Cardinals a badly needed fresh arm for an overused bullpen. Tuivailala is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA over 12 games and 12 2/3 innings in Memphis, fanning 13 and walking two. Owner of a 100 mph fastball, Tuivailala was up with St. Louis briefly this season, pitching two innings and allowing one run May 3 against Pittsburgh.

--LHP Tyler Lyons was optioned to Triple-A Memphis after making three starts and getting three no-decisions and compiling a 5.54 ERA. Lyons displayed good stuff at times but failed to get deep into his games, putting more stress on a bullpen that didn’t need it. He worked just 3 2/3 innings Saturday, leaving after 80 pitches, seven hits and three runs.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) was officially designated the starting pitcher for Thursday’s game at the New York Mets. Garcia pitched well in his second and final rehab start Friday night for Double-A Springfield, walking none in a six-inning stint and fanning six. Garcia threw 65 of his 90 pitches for strikes, giving up six hits and two runs to a Northwest Arkansas lineup that included former teammate Rafael Furcal.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was great, no question about it. That’s what you want from a guy who wants to take charge of the staff. He bowed his neck.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Lance Lynn, who threw 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball Sunday in the Cardinals’ 2-1 win over the Tigers.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. He threw 70 pitches in a simulated game May 5, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on May 10 and pitched for Double-A Springfield on May 15. He is scheduled to be activated for a May 21 start against the Mets.

--OF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk