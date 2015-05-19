St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Another day, another new leadoff hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Second baseman Kolten Wong drew the start atop the Cardinals’ order Monday, but he went 1-for-6 with three strikeouts as St. Louis fell to the New York Mets 2-1 in 14 innings at Citi Field.

Wong was the fourth different leadoff hitter in as many games for the Cardinals, who are 1-3 and have been outscored 17-10 in that span. The leadoff hitters in that four-game run -- Wong, right fielder Jason Heyward, center fielder Randal Grichuk and outfielder Peter Bourjos -- went a combined 2-for-19 (.105) with six strikeouts.

“We’ll keep feeling our way through it and hopefully somebody will take advantage of it -- or nightly, somebody will take advantage of it,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Monday afternoon. “We have to find that good mix.”

The Cardinals had it last year and at the beginning of this season. Third baseman Matt Carpenter made 156 starts atop the order in 2014 and batted first in each of the first 18 games this year. However, Matheny wanted to try to find more of an RBI spot for Carpenter, who has batted second in each of his past 15 games.

“Now do we have that guy?” Matheny said, referring to a leadoff hitter. “‘Carp’ kind of fits that, but we see so much of a need somewhere else.”

For now, anyway, the Cardinals have a need in the No. 1 spot of the order, as well.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 5-0, 2.06 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-3, 2.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha will look to remain unbeaten when he takes the mound for the Cardinals on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Wacha didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in the Cardinals’ 2-1 win over the Indians. While the five innings were a season low for Wacha, he allowed one run or fewer for the fifth time in seven starts while tying his season high for strikeouts. He ranks seventh in the National League in ERA at 2.06. Wacha is 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA in three career starts against the Mets. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets last June 17, when he gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in the Cardinals’ 5-2 victory.

--RHP John Lackey pitched a gem Monday night but didn’t factor into the decision as the Cardinals fell to the Mets 2-1 in 14 innings. Lackey allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out six over seven innings. He threw just 76 pitches in becoming the first Cardinals pitcher in almost 10 years to throw seven innings in 76 pitches or fewer. LHP Mark Mulder threw 73 pitches over seven innings on July 8, 2005. Lackey is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA in four starts this month, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 4.21 to 2.96. He is 2-2 this season with 36 strikeouts in a team-high 51 2/3 innings.

--C Yadier Molina continued to swing a hot bat Monday, when he went 3-for-5 in the Cardinals’ 2-1, 14-inning loss to the Mets. It was the third straight multi-hit game for Molina, who singled in the second, seventh and ninth innings. He is batting .359 (23-for-64) this month, during which he has raised his overall average from .246 to .302. He has no homers and 15 RBIs in 129 at-bats.

--INF Scott Moore was released by the Cardinals from their Triple-A Memphis affiliate on Monday. Moore was batting just .175 with two homers, 12 RBIs and 37 strikeouts in 114 at-bats for Memphis. He spent all of last season with Memphis and last appeared in the majors with the Houston Astros in 2012. Moore is a lifetime .242 hitter in 142 major league games dating back to 2006.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The opportunity to keep playing the game was our goal, but we couldn’t stack many opportunities after that.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, talking about the Cardinals’ ninth-inning rally Monday. St. Louis went on to lose 2-1 to the Mets in 14 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. He threw 70 pitches in a simulated game May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on May 10 and pitched for Double-A Springfield on May 15. He is scheduled to be activated for a May 21 start against the Mets.

--OF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk