St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Were the St. Louis Cardinals an American League team, or at least playing an interleague game in an American League park, right-handed pitcher John Lackey might have handled an old-school workload Monday night.

“If that was an American League game, (he‘d) probably still be pitching in the 14th,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Tuesday afternoon prior to St. Louis’ 10-2 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Alas, Lackey, who spent his entire career in the AL before the Cardinals acquired him from the Boston Red Sox last July 31, learned a harsh lesson about NL strategy in Monday’s 2-1, 14-inning loss.

Lackey threw just 76 pitches and allowed one run in seven innings but was lifted for pinch-hitter Peter Bourjos in the top of the eighth. Television cameras captured Lackey, famously grumpy on his best days, looking displeased by the decision.

“We have to do what’s best for everybody,” Matheny said.

Lackey -- who was the first Cardinals pitcher in almost 10 years to complete seven innings in 76 pitches or less -- and Matheny had a cordial discussion Tuesday. Matheny, as is his custom, declined to elaborate on what they talked about other than to say it was a ”productive conversation.

“I think that’s just best to leave it at that,” Matheny said.

Lackey told reporters he knew why he was pulled but that it was difficult to conceal his frustrations.

“It is what it is in this league,” Lackey said. “The other guy (Mets right-hander Matt Harvey) was pitching great. I understand. But when you’re feeling that good, you want to keep going.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 3-2, 4.73 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 6-2, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez will look to snap a three-start skid when he takes the mound for the Cardinals on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Martinez lost his second straight start last Friday, when he gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings as the Cardinals fell to the Detroit Tigers, 10-4. In three starts this month, Martinez is 0-2 with a 10.29 ERA as his overall ERA has soared from 1.73 to 4.72. Martinez has allowed an unearned run in 5 1/3 innings over three appearances (one start) against the Mets, who were the opponent for his second big league start last June 16. He didn’t factor into the decision after allowing an unearned run over four innings in the Cardinals’ 6-2 win.

--OF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) swung in the batting cages Tuesday. Manager Mike Matheny said Jay, who went on the disabled list May 11 (retroactive to May 10), is feeling much better and could be activated as soon as he is eligible on May 25. Jay is hitting .248 with six RBIs in 30 games.

--RHP Michael Wacha remained unbeaten and moved into a tie for the National League lead in wins Tuesday night, when he allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings as the Cardinals cruised past the Mets, 10-2. Wacha improved to 6-0 and tied Mets RHP Bartolo Colon, who opposes the Cardinals on Wednesday, atop the leader board. The outing actually raised Wacha’s ERA from 2.06 to 2.13, which remains the seventh best in the NL. Wacha, who also laid down a safety squeeze and collected an infield hit Tuesday, has allowed just 53 baserunners in 50 2/3 innings.

--OF Randall Grichuk had one of his best games as a big leaguer Tuesday, when he went 3-for-5 with three RBIs in the Cardinals’ 10-2 win over the Mets. Grichuk doubled home a run in the first, tripled and scored in the third and delivered a two-run double in the fifth. The three hits tie a career high for Grichuk, who also had three hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 2, 2014. He is the first Cardinals player to collect three extra-base hits in a game since LF Matt Holliday had three hits against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 11, 2014. Grichuk is batting .269 with one homer and five RBIs in 26 at-bats this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The offense just had a nice overall approach all day long, very relentless in the way they went about it. Just good tough at-bats, all the way through.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after Tuesday’s 10-2 win over the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He took swings in the batting cages May 19 and could return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. He threw 70 pitches in a simulated game May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on May 10 and pitched for Double-A Springfield on May 15. He is scheduled to be activated for a May 21 start against the Mets.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk