St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- There was a time when the St. Louis Cardinals thought left-hander Jaime Garcia might turn into the ace of the staff. Now, they would be content if he can follow in the footsteps of the rest of the rotation and become the No. 5 starter the team has lacked this season.

Garcia is scheduled to make his first major league start in 11 months Thursday afternoon, when he will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and take the mound for the Cardinals in the series finale against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

“We’ve got a pretty good little run here,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday afternoon, a few hours before right-hander Carlos Martinez earned the win with 6 1/3 strong innings in St. Louis’ 9-0 rout of the Mets.

“How (well) Lance (Lynn) pitched (Sunday). John Lackey threw a beautiful game (Monday). Then Michael (Wacha) last night and hopefully Carlos just keeps going.”

Lynn, Lackey, Wacha, Martinez and right-hander Adam Wainwright -- who made just four starts before sustaining a season-ending Achilles tear -- have combined to post a 2.83 ERA in 36 starts.

However, left-handers Tyler Lyons and Tim Cooney combined to give up 11 earned runs over just 15 1/3 innings in four starts. That opened the door for Garcia -- who finished third in the 2010 National League Rookie of the Year voting and is 42-26 with a 3.50 ERA as a big-leaguer -- to try to earn his way back into the good graces of the organization.

“More than anything else, it was nobody else taking advantage of it,” Matheny said. “We need somebody to shine.”

Garcia last pitched for the Cardinals on June 20, 2014. He was placed on the disabled list with left shoulder soreness two days later and underwent surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome -- in which a rib was pressing up against a nerve -- on July 10.

It was the third major surgery for Garcia, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2008 and left shoulder surgery in 2013. Prior to Garcia’s most recent operation, general manager John Mozeliak said Garcia has “been a hard guy to count on” and that he wasn’t pleased with how quickly Garcia decided to undergo the thoracic outlet syndrome surgery.

While Matheny was complementary of Garcia’s resume Wednesday -- “When he’s out there, he’s good,” -- he also made it clear the Cardinals, owners of the best record in baseball, won’t have a long leash with the 28-year-old.

“It’s a need,” Matheny said of the fifth starter’s spot. “But if it doesn’t work, next man. Who’s going to take it? Not to put any more on Jaime or anybody else, because we’re real clear: You get an opportunity, make the most of it. And we’ll just keep seeing what it looks like.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-13

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, season debut) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 4-4, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia will make his first start in the major leagues in 11 months Thursday afternoon, when he will be activated from the disabled list to take the mound for the Cardinals in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Garcia last pitched for the Cardinals last June 20. He was placed on the disabled list two days later and underwent surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome on July 10. Garcia was 1-1 with a 7.27 ERA in two rehab starts, one apiece at Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, this year. Garcia is 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four career starts against the Mets. He last opposed the Mets on Sept. 4, 2012, when Garcia earned the win after allowing an unearned run over 7 1/3 innings in the Cardinals’ 5-1 victory.

--LF Matt Holliday went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run Wednesday as the Cardinals routed the Mets 9-0. Holliday singled in the first and third before delivering an RBI single and coming around to score in the Cardinals’ six-run fourth inning. He has reached base in all 38 games he has played in this year, the longest streak to open a season since ex-Cardinals 1B Albert Pujols reached base in his first 42 games in 2008. Holliday is batting .328 with three homers, 23 RBI and a .442 on-base percentage.

--RHP Carlos Martinez snapped out of his May slump Wednesday night, when he threw 6 1/3 innings of four-hit ball and earned the win as the Cardinals cruised past the Mets 9-0. Martinez was tagged for 16 runs in 14 innings over his previous three starts but was threatened just once Wednesday. The Mets loaded the bases with one out in the third before Martinez got LF Michael Cuddyer to line out to center and 2B Daniel Murphy to ground out to short. Martinez walked two and struck out five as he improved to 4-2 and lowered his ERA to 4.08.

--OF Randal Grichuk did something no Cardinals player accomplished in almost 63 years Wednesday, when he doubled and tripled in St. Louis’ 9-0 win over the Mets. Grichuk, who doubled twice and tripled Tuesday, is the first Cardinals player to double and triple in consecutive games since Cardinals legend Red Schoendienst did it on June 23-24, 1952. Overall this season, Grichuk is hitting .290 with eight extra-base hits (five doubles, two triples and one homer) and six RBIs in just 31 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These are the fun ones -- the ones where every inning it seems like we’re going out there and putting up a crooked number.” 1B Matt Adams, after the Cardinals’ 9-0 win over the Mets on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17. He threw a simulated game April 30 and reported no setbacks. He threw 70 pitches in a simulated game May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on May 10 and pitched for Double-A Springfield on May 15. He will be activated for a May 21 start against the Mets.

--OF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He took swings in the batting cages May 19 and could return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Sam Tuivailala

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk