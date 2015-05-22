St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- As the youngest member of the St. Louis bullpen, right-hander Sam Tuivailala was always the obvious candidate to be sent down when left-hander Jaime Garcia came off the disabled list for a start for the Cardinals in Thursday’s series finale against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

But Tuivailala, who was officially optioned to Triple-A Memphis hours before the Cardinals fell to the Mets 5-0, will at least head back to the minors with a positive experience on which to build.

Tuivailala took the loss in Monday’s series opener, when he walked the only two batters he faced in the 14th inning and watched from the dugout as the Mets completed the run-scoring rally that gave them a 2-1 win.

But Cardinals manager Mike Matheny wasted no time giving Tuivailala another shot Tuesday, when he threw a scoreless ninth inning to close out St. Louis’ 10-2 win. During his appearance Tuesday, Tuivailala threw a cutter in a big league game for the first time.

“He needed to go back and continue to work on what he finished here the other day,” Matheny said. “I think that was as good of an assignment as you could have, a far as how things went the first night and then how they (were) corrected the second night -- the new game plan and the bigger vision of how he might be able to use his stuff.”

Mastering a cutter could put Tuivailala -- a converted shortstop who already throws a 97 mph fastball as well as a slider clocked at 87 mph and a curveball that travels at 80 mph -- on the fast track to a late-inning role with the Cardinals.

“It’s kind of exciting for us, too, to kind of watch now to see how that comes together,” Matheny said. “You have an arm like that, with a kid that can figure out how to make pitches and then add some things to his arsenal that’ll help him. He can be a big piece of our puzzle if we need him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 3-3, 2.96 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 3-0, 0.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn will look to win his third straight start when he takes the mound for the Cardinals on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kaufman Stadium. Lynn earned the win Sunday, when he gave up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over a season-high 7 1/3 innings as the Cardinals edged the Detroit Tigers, 2-1. It was the third time in four starts this month that Lynn has allowed one run or less. He has a 2.39 ERA in May, during which he’s lowered his overall ERA from 3.63 to 2.96. Lynn is 0-0 with a 5.84 ERA in two career starts against the Royals. He last opposed the Royals on May 29, 2013, when he allowed two runs over seven innings in the Cardinals’ 5-3 win.

--RHP Jaime Garcia was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday, when he made his season debut and took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three over seven innings as the Cardinals fell to the Mets, 5-0. Garcia issued a walk apiece in the first five innings and had just one 1-2-3 inning -- the seventh -- but wriggled out of jams by getting the Mets to hit into four double plays. It was the first big league appearance for Garcia since June 20, 2014. Two days before, he was placed on the disabled list and less than a month before he underwent thoracic outlet surgery. He was sidelined this season by left shoulder inflammation.

--RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Triple-A Memphis prior to the Cardinals’ 5-0 loss to the Mets on Thursday afternoon. Tuivailala is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three appearances spread out over two trips to the majors this season. He took the loss in Monday’s series opener against the Mets, when he walked the only two batters he faced in the 14th inning of a 2-1 defeat, but threw a shutout ninth inning in the Cardinals’ 9-2 win on Tuesday. He unveiled a cutter in that game and is expected to further refine it at Memphis, where he returns to a 2-0 record, three saves and a 2.13 ERA in 12 games.

--LF Matt Holliday sat out the Cardinals’ 5-0 loss to the Mets on Thursday. Manager Mike Matheny said it was a planned day off for Holliday, who had played in 38 of the Cardinals’ first 40 games, including 12 straight prior to Thursday. Holliday has reached base safely in every game he’s played this year, which is the longest streak to open a season since ex-Cardinals 1B Albert Pujols opened 2008 by reaching base in his first 42 games. Holliday is batting .328 with three homers, 23 RBI and a .442 on-base percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was very good today and that’s with having traffic. Getting a walk the first five innings, it doesn’t (usually) lead to good things, but it just shows the kind of stuff he has.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on LHP Jamie Garcia after a loss Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He took swings in the batting cages May 19 and could return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk