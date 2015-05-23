St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Where has the Cardinals offense gone?

It has been missing for two days, AWOL.

After being shut out 5-0 Thursday by the Mets, the Cardinals were blanked again 5-0 on Friday night by their cross-state rivals Royals.

“This is not a game we should be shut out,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “You’re going to have those nights but this shouldn’t have been one of them.”

Royals right-hander Chris Young, who throws in the upper 80s miles per hour, and relievers Franklin Morales, Ryan Madson and Jason Frasor combined on the eight-hit shutout.

The Cardinals went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and marooned 13 runners.

”I don’t think they were too happy with not putting something on the board,“ Matheny said. ”Nobody wants strikeouts and popups.

“We had some guys on base and opportunities for us to get a long ball or whatever we needed to get going. They made some good defensive plays, but the popups and strikeouts aren’t going to get it done.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-15

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cards (RHP John Lackey, 2-2, 2.96 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 3-3, 2.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn was visited by the trainer and manager Mike Matheny seven pitches into the game. Lynn had a back cramp, but remained in the game. “Something didn’t look right,” Matheny said. “He said he didn’t feel anything. It seemed to get better as he went on. We’re good with what he gave us. He should be alright. He said he felt a cramp. He just felt it early on but he didn’t feel it pitching, just moving around out there. I think you saw him throw to second and wince there. It was just while he was moving around and not while he was pitching.” Lynn said he felt it before the game. “Different things pop up,” Lynn said. “It’s the first time this has happened. We’ll get it fixed and get going again.”

--2B Kolten Wong batted first for only the sixth time this season. He singled in the third, extending his hitting streak to six games, and walked twice. He is hitting .310 with a .363 on-base percentage.

--DH Matt Holliday was hit by a pitch in the eighth. He has reached base safely in his first 39 games this season.

--RHP John Lackey, who starts Saturday, is 18-12 with a 3.34 ERA in 40 games, 39 of them starts, in interleague play. He is 3-4 with a 3.54 ERA against the Royals in 10 starts.

--OF Jon Jay is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday. “I wouldn’t go so far as to say he’s on track but he feels pretty good,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s working to get stronger and everything’s feeling good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think they were too happy with not putting something on the board. Nobody wants strikeouts and popups.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after the Cardinals were shut out for the second straight game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Lance Lynn (back cramps) suffered cramps in the first inning May 22, but remained in the game for six innings and 106 pitches. He should make his next start.

--OF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He took swings in the batting cages May 19 and could return as soon as he is eligible May 26.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk