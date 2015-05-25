St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Matt Holliday’s batting practice swings were not pain free as he was a late scratch from the Cardinals lineup Sunday, which caused wholesale changes in the lineup.

Holliday was hit in the left forearm by an Edinson Volquez pitch on Saturday. Manager Mike Matheny said that’s the same spot he was hit by Indians right-hander Corey Kluber on May 13.

“The muscle kind of shut down,” Matheny said. “He tried to take some BP right before the game. We didn’t have a whole lot of time right there to get things switched up ourselves.”

Outfielder Jayson Heyward was already out with a hip strain.

In the revamped lineup, shortstop Jhonny Peralta switched to DH, while Pete Kozma played shortstop. Mark Reynolds went from first base to left field. Matt Adams, who was the original DH, played first base.

The revised lineup produced 10 hits, including four for extra bases, in a 6-1 victory over the Royals.

Holliday’s injury was described as a contusion. He received treatment on it throughout the game. Matheny said “hopefully” he would be able to play Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 1-1, 2.54 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Chase Martinez, 4-2, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Kolten Wong extended his hitting streak to eight games, matching his career best. He went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk, while scoring a pair of runs. “That’s what a guy at the top of the lineup should be doing,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. Wong batted leadoff for the eighth time this season. “We don’t commit to anything long term,” Matheny said of keeping Wong there. “We like what he’s doing right now. He’s an exciting player.”

--3B Matt Carpenter, who hit a two-run homer and scored two runs, reached a couple of milestones Sunday. He has 500 career hits and 300 runs in less than four years in the majors. “He’s just a pro,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “We’re just a big fan of how he goes about his work. How he respects the game.”

--RHP Carlos Martinez will make his first career start Monday against the Diamondbacks, but made three relief appearances against them last year. The Cardinals are 6-2 in Martinez’s eight starts this season.

--RHP Michael Wacha became the first seven-game winner in the National League when he beat the Royals 6-1 Sunday. Wacha held the Royals, who top the majors with a .287 batting average, to five hits, all singles, and the run was unearned. “We just continue to watch him improve,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Watch him throw a 3-1 breaking ball today, that he didn’t have a year ago. Just the confidence he has in all of his pitches is fun to watch right now.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s awesome when, before you step on the mound, you’ve got a 2-0 lead.” -- RHP Michael Wacha, who became the first seven-game winner in the National League when he beat the Royals 6-1 Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Matt Holliday (bruised left forearm) was scratched from the lineup May 24.

--OF Jayson Heyward (hip tightness) sat out May 23-24.

--RHP Lance Lynn (back cramps) suffered cramps in the first inning May 22, but remained in the game for six innings and 106 pitches. He should make his next start.

--OF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He took swings in the batting cages May 19 and could return as soon as he is eligible May 26.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk