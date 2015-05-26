St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Kevin Siegrist has rode a roller-coaster of sorts since earning his first promotion to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013.

The hard-throwing left-hander was almost unhittable as a rookie, allowing just two runs in 39 2/3 innings with 50 strikeouts and becoming an important part to the bullpen of a National League champion.

Last year, Siegrist was plagued by injuries and wasn’t good when he was healthy, pitching to a 6.82 ERA and giving up five homers over 30 2/3 innings. He failed to make it on the postseason roster.

This year’s version of Siegrist has looked more like the 2013 edition. Entering Monday’s 3-2, 10-inning win over Arizona, Siegrist boasted a 0.92 ERA in 21 outings, blowing opponents away with 96-mph gas and a wicked slider.

But he didn’t have it Monday, facing four hitters and retiring none. Siegrist gave up a game-tying two-run homer to Mark Trumbo and was pulled after giving up back-to-back walks. Manager Mike Matheny’s post-game message to Siegrist was simple.

“Go home and forget today ever happened,” Matheny said. “That’s not the pitcher he’s been for us this year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-16

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley, 2-1, 4.00 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 0-1, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez worked seven shutout innings Monday and left with a 2-0 lead, but Kevin Siegrist coughed it up with a game-tying two-run homer off Mark Trumbo’s bat. Still, it was an excellent outing for Martinez, who tied his career high with eight strikeouts and displayed the ability to mix three pitches for strikes. Martinez lowered his ERA to 3.54 and hasn’t been scored on in his last two starts, covering 13 2/3 innings.

--LHP Jaime Garcia makes his second start since returning from the disabled list Tuesday night in the second of a three-game series with Arizona. Garcia worked seven innings in a 5-0 loss Thursday at the New York Mets, giving up just two runs off five hits while walking five and fanning three. In his career against the Diamondbacks, Garcia is 3-0, 2.16 in three starts, including a 6-1 win on April 4, 2013 in Phoenix.

--LHP Marco Gonzales (left pectoral muscle) was scratched from his Monday start for Triple-A Memphis and will be examined by the Cardinals’ medical staff early this week. Gonzales, who nearly made the team out of spring training, last pitched on Tuesday, giving up just one run over six innings while fanning seven. He missed a pair of starts in late April and early May with the same injury.

--LF Matt Holliday (left forearm contusion) returned to the lineup Monday, going 2-for-5 and extending his season-opening streak of reaching base to 41 games, one off the club record held by Albert Pujols (2008). Holliday was scratched Sunday after being hit in the fifth inning of Saturday night’s rain-shortened 3-2 loss in Kansas City by a breaking ball from Edinson Volquez. --RF Jason Heyward (left hip) was back in the lineup Monday, going 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Heyward didn’t play in the final two games of the Kansas City series as the Cardinals didn’t want to take a chance with him running around the rain-soaked Kauffman Stadium outfield.

--CF Jon Jay (left wrist) is heading for Class A Peoria and what the team hopes will be a brief rehab assignment. The plan is for Jay, who was disabled May 11, to play two or three games in the Midwest League before returning to the roster for a weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jay is batting .248 with no homers and six RBIs in 101 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a shame we couldn’t hold it for him. He made some tough pitches when he had to. He had some of the consistency today that we’ve wanted to see.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, of starter Carlos Martinez on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He took swings in the batting cages May 19. He was sent to Class A Peoria May 25 for what the team hopes will be a brief rehab assignment.

--LHP Marco Gonzales (left pectoral muscle) was scratched from his May 25 start for Triple-A Memphis and will be examined by the Cardinals’ medical staff early this week.

--OF Matt Holliday (bruised left forearm) was scratched from the lineup May 24. He returned to the lineup May 25.

--OF Jayson Heyward (hip tightness) sat out May 23-24. He was back in the lineup May 25.

--RHP Lance Lynn (back cramps) suffered cramps in the first inning May 22, but remained in the game for six innings and 106 pitches. He should make his next start.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk