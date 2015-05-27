St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Reminded by a reporter that it had been 345 days since his last win, St. Louis pitcher Jaime Garcia acted as if someone slipped him a sour lemon.

“I hadn’t thought about it like that,” he said in the weary tone of a pitcher who has made more comebacks than anyone should have to make.

Garcia’s latest comeback from injury took a step forward Tuesday night when he recorded a 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In his second start of the season after recovering from surgery last June to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, he followed three rocky innings with three good ones as he employed more breaking balls to keep the fastball-loving Diamondbacks off-stride.

While it is fair to be skeptical as to Garcia’s staying power -- he spent parts of four consecutive years on the disabled list -- there is no doubting his ability to retire major league hitters on a consistent basis.

The left-hander is 43-27 in his career with a 3.50 ERA, averaging nearly eight strikeouts per nine innings. Given the Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright-sized hole in the rotation, Garcia’s presence could offer the team the innings it needs to protect the bullpen from further overuse.

“We weren’t sure how long he would go early,” manager Mike Matheny said of Garcia’s outing, “but the last three innings are what we’re more accustomed to seeing from him. It was great to see him win a game.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-16

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 3-5, 5.19 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 3-4, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia appeared to make a critical adjustment over the last three innings of his six-inning outing in a 6-4 win over Arizona on Tuesday. Garcia threw more breaking balls and spotted the fastball after the Diamondbacks hit him hard over the first three innings. He allowed just two hits after the third inning. Garcia also cut his walks down from five in the first three innings to zero in the next three, enabling him to pick up his first win of the season.

--RHP Lance Lynn takes the mound for the 10th time this year when he starts the series finale Wednesday night against Arizona. Lynn is coming off a 5-0 loss at Kansas City on Friday night, when he gave up two homers to Kendrys Morales that scored all of the game’s runs. Lynn is 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA in seven career games (five starts) against the D-backs, pitching to a 3.00 ERA in two no-decision starts last year.

--LHP Marco Gonzales (left pectoral muscle) is being shut down for seven to 10 days by the St. Louis medical staff. Pitching for Triple-A Memphis, Gonzales last appeared on March 19, giving up one run over six innings. He won two games for the Cardinals in the NL Championship Series last year and almost made the roster out of spring training before the team elected to go with RHP Carlos Martinez as the No. 5 starter. Gonzales is expected to be out for three weeks.

--CF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) started a rehab assignment Tuesday night for Class A Peoria, going 0-for-4 with three groundouts and a lineout. When Jay went on the disabled list May 11, he had a .248 average, unable to drive the ball to any part of the field. The plan is for Jay to play two or three games for Peoria and return to the Cardinals on Friday night when they open a weekend series with the Dodgers.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quad) probably will land on the disabled list Wednesday. Adams left Tuesday night’s game for a pinch runner in the fifth inning after limping into second base on a double to right field. Adams is hitting .244 with four homers and 20 RBIs, but he appeared to be finding his stroke in the past three games after a 1-for-30 slump cost him 73 points on his batting average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You got a great display of what he can do tonight. He gave you the whole package.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on CF Randal Grichuk, who hit a solo homer and an RBI single and played strong defense Tuesday in the Cardinals’ 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) left the May 26 game, and he probably will be placed on the disabled list May 27.

--OF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He took swings in the batting cages May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Peoria on May 26, and he is expected to be activated May 29.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk