St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Matt Holliday wasn’t available for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. Heck, he wasn’t even in the ballpark, thanks to flu-like symptoms.

So manager Mike Matheny tried something new for the series opener with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He gave red-hot Randal Grichuk his first career start in the cleanup spot. And like nearly everything else Matheny’s tried this year, it panned out just fine.

Although Grichuk bounced into a double play with the bases loaded and no outs in the first, it did score the only run St. Louis needed. Two innings later, he atoned for that semi-failure by lacing an RBI double to left for a 2-0 lead.

By the seventh inning, Los Angeles had seen enough of Grichuk. It opted to give him an intentional walk to fill the bases instead of pitching to him and risking one or multiple runs. That probably wasn’t a bad idea, seeing that 11 of Grichuk’s 17 hits have gone for extra bases.

“He put together a good at-bat and hit the ball hard,” Matheny said of Grichuk’s night as the No. 4 hitter. “He didn’t seem to take any different of an at-bat tonight than he has in the 8th hole or any other spot in the order.”

Different day, different spot, same result. Another Cardinal win, with another young player filling a leading role.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-16

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 3-2, 5.34 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 7-0, 1.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey breezed through seven scoreless innings Friday night, fanning nine to pick up his third win of the season. Lackey mixed a little extra hop on his fastball, which reached 93 miles per hour, with good enough breaking stuff that the Dodgers simply couldn’t square up. The veteran improved to 6-3, 1.75 in 12 career appearances against Los Angeles.

--RHP Michael Wacha tries to extend his MLB-best winning streak Saturday night in game two of the weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wacha is coming off a 6-1 win Sunday in Kansas City, allowing just one run in another solid seven-inning outing. This is his first regular season game against Los Angeles, but he beat Clayton Kershaw twice in the 2013 NLCS as the Cardinals advanced to the World Series.

--CF Jon Jay (left wrist) was activated from the 15-day DL Friday, but didn’t start as Peter Bourjos got the call instead. Jay played in three rehab games this week at Class A Peoria, going 0-for-10 with an RBI. Jay hit .248 with no homers and six RBIs before going on the DL on May 11. He pinch-hit in the eighth inning and singled on the 13th pitch of his at-bat.

--RHP Miguel Socolovich was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for Jay on the roster. Socolovich gave St. Louis really good work in his seven games, going 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA and fanning eight over 7 2/3 innings. Socolovich probably would have stayed up if the team didn’t need to activate Jay, and has likely earned another shot with the big club later this season.

--LF Matt Holliday (flu-like symptoms) didn’t start Friday night, sitting out for only the fifth time this year. Holliday set a National League record Wednesday night by reaching base for the 43rd straight game to start the season, breaking a record previously held by Albert Pujols (2008). It wasn’t known if Holliday will be available for Saturday night’s game.

--1B Matt Adams (torn right quad) underwent surgery Friday and is doubtful to play for the season’s remainder. The Cardinals believe Adams will need close to four months of recovery time, and because teams’ minor league affiliates are finished with their seasons by mid to late-September, Adams would have a tough time finding the at-bats required to get sharp for a possible playoff run. He was hitting .244-4-20 when he was injured.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wouldn’t say perfect, but I felt I located my pitches pretty well. They have a good lineup, and you can’t take anything for granted.” -- Cardinals RHP John Lackey, after a win over the Cardinals on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He underwent surgery May 29, and is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos