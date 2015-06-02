St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- This is one night where the life of a starting pitcher doesn’t seem so grand.

St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Jaime Garcia simply dominated the Milwaukee Brewers for the last six innings of his seven-inning outing Monday night. After allowing a two-out RBI single to center fielder Carlos Gomez in the first inning, Garcia retired 16 of his next 17 hitters, permitting just two balls to leave the infield.

He used no more than 15 pitches to retire the side in any inning, rolling through the fourth on eight pitches and requiring only seven to get through the sixth. Garcia didn’t dole out a walk for the second straight start and threw just 86 pitches.

However, there was no reward waiting for him when he retired to the clubhouse for a post-outing icing. The offense simply couldn’t produce a big hit and stranded 10 men, resulting in a 1-0 loss that dropped Garcia’s record to 1-2.

“They got a good lineup, but I thought I did a decent job,” Garcia said.

More than a decent job, actually, even if the box score said he lost the game. Such are the inequities of being a starting pitcher sometimes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Tyler Cravy, major league debut) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 3-4, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia dominated for the last six of his seven innings Monday night, but the two-out RBI single he allowed to CF Carlos Gomez in the first inning was enough to get him beat. Garcia retired 16 of the next 17 men he faced after Gomez’s hit, making it through seven innings on just 86 pitches. However, the Cardinals were blanked for the second time in his three starts.

--RHP Lance Lynn gets the ball Tuesday night for his third start of the year against Milwaukee. Lynn is 1-1 vs. the Brewers this year, winning 4-2 on April 15 and absorbing a 6-3 loss on April 26. In his career, Lynn is 6-3 with a 2.78 ERA in 16 games (12 starts) against the Brewers. He took a no-decision in his last start Wednesday night, giving up six hits and three runs (two earned) in six innings against Arizona.

--LF Matt Holliday, recovered from flu-like symptoms, returned to the lineup Monday night, batting in his customary No. 3 spot and going 1-for-3 to extend his NL record of reaching base safely to start a season to 45 games. Holliday played just four innings as the team won two of three games over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a weekend series, missing games Friday night and Sunday.

--1B Mark Reynolds went 2-for-4, his seventh multi-hit game of the season, four coming against former teams (two against Milwaukee, two against Cleveland). Reynolds also tied a career high with 17 putouts, the most by a St. Louis first baseman since Matt Adams recorded 17 on June 20, 2012, in Detroit.

--SS Jhonny Peralta collected a hit and walk in four plate appearances, which actually lowered his average against the Brewers to .500 for the year. Peralta usually tortures Milwaukee pitching, as he owns a .375 career average in 128 at-bats vs. the Brewers. Only Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki boasts a higher average against the Brewers at .409.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They got a good lineup, but I felt like I did a decent job.” -- LHP Jaime Garcia, who allowed one run in seven innings Monday in the Cardinals’ 1-0 loss to the Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (flu-like symptoms) sat out May 31 after being limited to four innings May 30. He was back in the lineup June 1.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos