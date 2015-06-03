St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Lance Lynn takes pride in who he is. He’s a pitcher who comes at you with a fastball and dares you to hit it. And if you do, he’ll throw it again, and again, and again, until you can‘t.

To hear the big right-hander tell it, a fastball was all he brought to the mound in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Milwaukee.

“Whatever the pitch count was, that’s how many fastballs I threw,” he said.

That would be 118, with 84 for strikes. All the Brewers mustered were five hits and a walk in 7 2/3 innings, falling to Lynn for the second time this year.

It might have been a complete game had Lynn not used about 22 percent of his pitches to Carlos Gomez. The Milwaukee center fielder fanned in his first two at-bats, but not before forcing Lynn to throw nine and 11 pitches, respectively. Gomez saw 26 pitches in four plate appearances.

“He just kept the ball down,” Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy said of Lynn. “He had late movement and when you have late movement, you’re going to get a lot of outs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2-5, 3.90 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 3-3, 2.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn gave Milwaukee a steady diet of fastballs Tuesday night and blew it away to even his record at 4-4. Lynn said every pitch he threw was a fastball, a total that reached 118 by the time he was lifted with two outs in the eighth. Lynn allowed five hits and one walk, fanning five. It was the longest start of 2015 for Lynn.

--RHP John Lackey closes out the series and the homestand Wednesday against Milwaukee. Lackey dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night in a 3-0 win, fanning nine over seven innings and giving up just five hits. He’s 3-1, 3.86 in four career outings against the Brewers, throwing seven shutout innings on April 16 in a 4-0 win and whiffing eight.

--LF Matt Holliday’s NL-record string of reaching base in 45 straight games to start a season ended as he went 0-for-3, getting ejected after arguing a called third strike with plate umpire Joe West in the seventh. Holliday finished eight games shy of tying Derek Jeter for the all-time record. It was the fourth career ejection for Holliday, all for debating balls and strikes.

--RF Randal Grichuk went 2-for-3 and scored the game’s only run. Of his 20 hits this year, 12 are for extra bases (8 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers), including his double in the second. It was the seventh multi-hit game for Grichuk out of 23 games, a performance which screams out for an everyday role.

--1B Mark Reynolds collected the game’s only RBI with a two-out single in the second, his third game-winning RBI of the year. Reynolds has just three homers in 115 at-bats, but is hitting .261, 32 points above his career average. Given his track record for hitting homers in bunches, Reynolds is due for a power surge at some point that might get him to 20 homers for the eighth straight season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was surprised. I didn’t say anything vulgar. Usually, the umpires will let a veteran player have his say. But I guess he didn’t want to hear anything about balls and strikes.” -- LF Matt Holliday, whose NL-record string of reaching base in 45 straight games to start a season ended as he went 0-for-3 and was ejected after arguing a called third strike with plate umpire Joe West in the seventh inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos