St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Yadier Molina had a simple answer when asked about St. Louis’ home dominance.

“We like playing at home,” he said.

Once again Wednesday, the Cardinals showed how much they appreciate playing in front of crowds of 40,000 or more every day, jumping out to a 5-0 lead after one inning and taking a 7-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium.

That upped St. Louis’ home record to 22-7, the best in the majors. It capped a 7-2 homestand and gave the Cardinals their eighth win in nine series contested under the Gateway Arch. It also continued a trend of beating up on National League Central rivals at home.

For the season, St. Louis is 13-3 against division foes in Busch. That comes on the heels of a 26-12 home mark against its Central brethren in 2014 and a 25-12 home worksheet against the Central in 2013.

Add that up and you get a 64-27 mark against division foes in home games since 2013, a winning percentage of .703. That explains the last two division titles and could go a long way toward understanding a third straight division crown in October.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-18

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 7-1, 2.27 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 4-2, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey wasn’t quite as dominant in this game as he was in a Friday night win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but a big early lead and good defense helped get him through seven innings for the win. Lackey allowed 10 hits and three runs, walking one and whiffing five. It marked the sixth time he’s thrown seven innings this season and upped his career record against Milwaukee to 4-1.

--RHP Michael Wacha tries to avenge his only loss of the year Thursday night when St. Louis starts a four-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wacha pitched 5 1/3 no-hit innings Saturday night against Los Angeles, but gave up four runs before the sixth inning was done and left with a 5-1 defeat. Wacha hadn’t faced the Dodgers in the regular season, but beat them twice in the 2013 NLCS.

--1B Mark Reynolds knocked in a first inning run with a single, giving him a modest four-game hitting streak and upping his average to .292 against his old team, Milwaukee. Reynolds is benefitting from steady playing time, batting .261 and playing solid defense in place of Matt Adams, who’s probably out for the season with a torn right quad.

--C Yadier Molina’s sacrifice fly in the first inning represented his first RBI since May 26 against Arizona. Molina added two more hits and scored a run, giving him 16 multi-hit games for the season. Only San Diego’s Derek Norris has more multi-hit games among catchers with 17.

--3B Matt Carpenter enjoys hitting against the Brewers, collecting two more on Wednesday, including a two-run single in the fourth that capped the Cardinals’ scoring. Carpenter leads the NL with 23 multi-hit games. His fourth inning hit marked his first and last RBI of the homestand.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We put up good at-bats against him. It seemed like everyone was focused in real good.” -- Cardinals C Yadier Molina, after a win against the Brewers and starter Jimmy Nelson.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos