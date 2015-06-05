St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Despite the St. Louis Cardinals getting the best of the Los Angeles Dodgers early this season and in the playoffs the past two years, Mike Matheny says it means little right now. The Cardinals manager anticipates a tough series with the Dodgers.

“It’s nice that we’ve been able to get off to a pretty good start, and they’re right there, too, and have all the pieces to back up the fact that it should be two good teams, two good matchups,” Matheny said. “That’s what I see.”

Matheny watched his Cardinals earn a 7-1 victory over the Dodgers on Thursday night, giving them wins in three of the four meetings so far. Thursday’s win kicked off a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Unlike the three-game series in St. Louis, though, the Cardinals will face reigning Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw on Saturday and Zack Greinke on Sunday. Neither pitched against the Cardinals last weekend.

Kershaw probably will be chomping at the bit. The last time he faced the Cardinals was in last season’s National League Division Series. Kershaw lost the series-clincher in Game 4, allowing the Cardinals to advance to the NL championship before falling to the San Francisco Giants. Kershaw also dropped Game 1 of the division series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-18

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 5-2, 3.13 ERA) vs. Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 2-3, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha didn’t change much in his approach. The results, though, were entirely different from the last time he faced the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wacha limited the Dodgers to a run and scattered seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks in seven innings in a 7-1 romp. Wacha avenged Saturday’s 5-1 loss, his setback this season, when he no-hit the Dodgers for five innings before they touched him up for four runs. “I wasn’t trying to change too much,” said Wacha, who improved to 8-1 and is tied for the major league lead in wins. He has won six of those on the road in seven starts and compiled a 1.58 ERA. “Maybe, a couple of batters, maybe trying a couple of different (things). The second-time mentality going in there was just attacking the hitters.” The only run Wacha surrendered Thursday was a sacrifice fly by left fielder Alex Guerrero. Wacha said his fastball and cutter were more effective this time. “I felt like I got those pitches established on both sides of the plate,” Wacha said.

--SS Jhonny Peralta continued his roll offensively. Peralta tied a season high with three hits, going 3-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday’s win over the Dodgers. Peralta is batting .388 in the last 13 games and reached base safely in 11 of those. Peralta is hitting .500 with two doubles, a homer and six RBIs in four games against the Dodgers this season.

--LF Matt Holliday went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Holliday has reached base for the 47th time in 48 games. Holliday also has been a menace for the Dodgers, recording 146 hits (tops among active players), 22 homers, 34 doubles and 82 RBIs in 125 career games against Los Angeles.

--2B Kolten Wong, who went 2-for-4 with a walk, lined a two-run double in the eighth to cap the scoring for St. Louis (36-18), which has the best record in the majors. Wong said he has become much more comfortable in his role hitting at the top of the order. “For me it was buying in to being a leadoff hitter and understanding I have my own style of being a leadoff hitter,” Wong said. “Once I did that, and didn’t change who I was, leading off became a lot easier for me.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You could tell (Wacha) had a good game plan. He had a real nice fastball working today, but I thought his cutter was maybe working as good as we’ve seen it. He used a few curveballs, change-up was there. He just had the whole package.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Michael Wacha after a win over the Dodgers on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos