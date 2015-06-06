St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Mixing in some off-speed stuff has enhanced the arsenal of Carlos Martinez.

”He’s trying to be more efficient, he’s not trying to just blow it past everybody,“ Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Friday before the St. Louis faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game of their four-game series. ”It’s really the system sets you up for that because you have success all the way through. You want to make good pitches. Good stuff will get hit if you make in and around the plate.

“But he’s learned to take off a little bit, he’s used more movement, uses his defense, be efficient and he’s developed secondary pitches. So, I think balancing that all together has given him a nice start.”

Martinez had a scoreless streak of 21 1/3 innings before he issued a bases-loaded walk to Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson to score a run for Los Angeles in the second inning. However, that was practically all the trouble he encountered in a 2-1 decision over the Dodgers. Martinez (6-2), who beat the Dodgers for the second time in the past week, struck out a career-high 11 and limited Los Angeles to a run on three hits with four walks in seven innings.

Five of strikeouts caught batters looking.

“It was a good outing,” said Martinez, who hadn’t given up a run since May 15, when the Detroit Tigers scored two.

Last Sunday, Martinez one-hit Los Angeles, striking out eight in seven innings in a 3-1 St. Louis win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-18

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 1-2, 2.70 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 4-3, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal converted his 18th save in 19 opportunities, pitching a perfect ninth and fanning two in Friday’s win over the Dodgers. Rosenthal has posted 14 1/3 scoreless innings.

--OF Tommy Pham was activated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Pham suffered a strained left quadriceps muscle in March. 1B Matt Adams, who had surgery last Friday to repair his torn right quadriceps, replaced Pham on the 60-day DL.

--LF Matt Holliday walked in the first inning, reaching base for the 48th time in 49 games. The lone game Holliday didn’t reach base when he was tossed from Tuesday’s contest against the Milwaukee Brewers for arguing balls and strikes.

--2B Kolten Wong tied the score with an RBI infield single in the eighth inning Friday night. Wong drove in two runs in the Cardinals’ 7-1 victory over the Dodgers on Thursday.

--3B Matt Carpenter drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals to a 2-1 victory over the Dodgers Friday night. Carpenter hit a sacrifice fly to right to score RF Jason Heyward for what turned out to be the winning run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a little tough because they had a lot of lefties in the lineup, so I tried to throw different (pitches), throw more sliders than I usually do.” -- Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez, after a win vs. the Dodgers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos