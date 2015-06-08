St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The St. Louis Cardinals have experience with father-son dynamics.

Chris Duncan played for the Cardinals (2005-09) when his father, Dave Duncan, was the team’s pitching coach. Cody McKay played briefly for the Cardinals in 2004 when his father, Dave McKay, was on the coaching staff of manager Tony La Russa.

By the end of Tuesday, they could have another father-son combination in the organization. Manager Mike Matheny’s son, Tate, is an outfielder at Missouri State ranked highly enough to be a possible early-round selection. The MLB draft begins Monday.

The Cardinals have already taken the younger Matheny once. He was their 23rd round draft pick out of high school in 2012 but Tate Matheny opted to go to college.

At times, Mike Matheny has indicated he was reluctant to have his son in the same organization because of the challenges it would present for Tate. Over the weekend, though, Mike Matheny seemed to welcome the possibility.

”The best thing for me would be for him to be with us. Absolutely,“ Mike Matheny told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ”For Kristin (Tate’s mother) and I, that would be the best, to have him right there in Jupiter (Fla.) and follow everything that goes on.

“I‘m just trying to help him make the best decision for him. I think if there’s a kid who could handle it ... this is a tough kid.”

Tate isn’t the only Matheny who could end up in the Cardinals’ organization this week. Luke Matheny is a pitcher who has signed to play at Oklahoma State but could also be drafted this week. Jacob Matheny is a catcher in high school planning to attend the University of Indiana.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 4-3, 2.93 ERA) at Rockies (RHP David Hale, 1-0, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jhonny Peralta hit his ninth home run of the season, added a double, drove home two runs and scored twice in the Cardinals’ 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. His single during a three-run rally in the top of the eighth inning drove home pinch-runner Peter Bourjos with the winning run. Peralta’s 3-for-4 performance raised his team-leading average to .321. Against the Dodgers this season, Peralta is batting .440 (11-for-25) with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs.

--LF Matt Holliday reached base in 50 of 51 games this season after Sunday night’s 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Holliday hit a triple during a three-run rally in the eighth inning to finish 1-for-4 with one strikeout. In his career against the Dodgers, Holliday leads active players with 147 hits, 93 runs, 35 doubles, 22 home runs and 82 RBIs in 128 games.

--RF Jason Heyward saw his eight-game hitting streak end. Heyward went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday night but made a critical defensive play when he threw out Los Angeles Dodgers LF Andre Either at the plate to end the sixth inning and prevent the Dodgers from extending their 2-1 lead. The Cardinals scored three runs in the eighth for a 4-2 win.

--3B Matt Carpenter returned to the lineup after leaving Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning because of a bruised right triceps. Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw hit Carpenter near the elbow in the first inning. On Sunday night, Carpenter struck out twice in both of his at-bats, walked twice and scored the tying run in the Cardinals’ 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout for his 19th save, which leads the National League. The right-hander passed Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley and moved into sixth place on the team’s all-time saves list with 67. Rosenthal also extended his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 15 1/3 over 15 appearances since May 5.

--RHP John Lackey seeks his third successive win Monday night when he faces the Colorado Rockies. In his past two starts, Lackey has amassed 14 strikeouts in 14 innings while walking only two. The right-hander has seven quality starts this year and has pitched into the seventh inning in six of his 11 starts -- including three of his past four.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s going to sneak up on you, like he did tonight. The next thing you know, he’s got three hits and was a real difference maker. Coming from the shortstop position, it’s pretty impressive.” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on SS Jhonny Peralta’s offensive performance in Sunday night’s 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos