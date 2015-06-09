St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Nick Plummer is in good company.

The St. Louis Cardinals selected the outfielder from Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., with their first-round draft pick Monday, the 23rd overall selection.

The last time a high school position player from Michigan was chosen at least that high in the draft was 1992, when the New York Yankees used the No. 6 pick on a shortstop out of Kalamazoo Central.

His name was Derek Jeter.

Plummer, 18, is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. He hit .520 for his high school team this spring with 68 runs, 23 RBIs, 22 doubles and five triples. Plummer walked 32 times, struck out only 10 times and stole 32 bases.

“We’re very excited for the opportunity to draft Nick Plummer,” Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa said. “Plummer is a center fielder with speed and a good chance to hit for average with ability to grow into some power, and we think he’ll be a great fit in our player development system.”

The Cardinals have selected 31 pitchers, 3 catchers, 17 infielders and eight outfielders with their first-round selections during the draft’s 50-year history. The team’s highest overall selection was pitcher Braden Looper (third overall) in 1996. The Cardinals have had just 11 top-10 selections, the last being outfielder J.D. Drew (fifth overall) in 1998.

In its scouting report on Plummer, Baseball America said he had one of the most advanced approaches among this year’s high school hitters and a simple setup, bat speed and leverage that gives him plus pull power. He projects as a potentially plus hitter with average to plus power.

Since he is an average runner with a below-average arm, most evaluators see Plummer moving to left field.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 8-1, 2.18 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 2-2, 6.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Woodford from H.B. Plant High School in Tampa, Fla., was chosen by the Cardinals 39th overall in the competitive balance round following round one of the draft. Woodford, 18, is 6-foot-4, and he went 7-0 with an 0.67 ERA in 10 games, nine starts, with 57 strikeouts and 10 walks in 52 innings. Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa said, “Jacob Woodford is a starting-pitching prospect with advanced control of a sinking fastball, breaking ball and changeup.” Woodford’s fastball reached 94 mph this spring, and Woodford has a simple delivery that enables him to command the pitch. His secondary stuff was less consistent this year, but he has shown a good slider in the past and has the makings of a solid changeup, according to Baseball America.

--LF Matt Holliday left the game in the second inning with a right quadriceps strain. He was injured running for a bloop hit by Carlos Gonzalez that became a double when Holliday’s leg gave out and he stumbled to the ground. The Cardinals didn’t announce anything about the severity of the injury after their 11-3 loss to the Rockies, preferring to wait until Holliday undergoes tests Tuesday. He was able to walk off the field on his own.

--RHP John Lackey gave up 12 hits and 10 runs, eight earned, in four innings. The 10 runs matched his career high set Sept. 26, 2008, while pitching for the Angels against the Rangers. In six road starts this season, Lackey is 0-3 with a 6.27 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Right up until that last inning (RHP John Lackey pitched), in this place you’re still in it. Then you get the second five-run inning and you kind of put yourself in a bad spot. It’s a lot of work. I couldn’t have brought him out any sooner. He was eating innings and trying to keep us in the game so we could have a chance to figure out a way to get in it.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after Lackey allowed 10 runs Monday in the Cardinals’ 11-3 loss to the Rockies.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) left the June 8 game. He will undergo tests June 9.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos