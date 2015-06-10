St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The loss of outfielder Matt Holliday for at least two weeks is a blow to the St. Louis Cardinals, but manager Mike Matheny isn’t sulking. Matheny said he felt bad for Holliday, who was injured in Monday’s loss to the Rockies, but added the Cardinals have the talent to overcome their star outfielder.

“Just kind of see how the offense is rolling,” he said. “We feel good about what our outfield group can do.”

Jon Jay got the first start in left field in place of Holliday but Matheny isn’t afraid to use some of the depth they have in the minors.

“We’ve got some guys that can really play this game and they’re going to get an opportunity,” Matheny said.

The void will be in the middle of the order, where Holliday was a mainstay in the No. 3 slot. It will take some experimentation to fill a spot where Holliday hit .303.

“The one staple we had was the three spot and I had to replace him (Monday) night,” Matheny said. “That wasn’t any fun. We know (shortstop) Jhonny Peralta has done a great job filling in and we’ve got some guys that can fill in at the fourth spot. We’ll have to tinker with it a little bit and find the right fit. We have the personnel to find that right fit.”

Peralta batted there Tuesday night and had a long home run, his 10th, that gave St. Louis a 2-0 lead.

Mostly, Matheny hopes Holliday can make a quick return.

“Matt’s been kind of freakish in his ability to bounce back from things,” he said. “Right now we’re praying for quick healing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-21

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 6-2, 2.94 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 2-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jayson Heyward was not in the starting lineup Tuesday because the Cardinals faced left-hander Jorge De La Rosa despite the fact that he is hitting .320 against lefties this season. Heyward pinch hit in the ninth and grounded out to end the game.

--RHP Miguel Socolovich was recalled Tuesday for his second stint this season with the Cardinals. He was 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in seven appearances from May 1-27. Socolovich was 1-1 with a 0.54 in 10 games with Memphis of Triple-A.

--OF Jon Jay got the start in left field place of the injured Matt Holliday. Jay hit his first home run of the season on Monday and entered Tuesday with a .232 average in just 41 games this season. He was 0-for-4 on Tuesday but did score the first run of the game.

--OF Harrison Bader of the University of Florida was the Cardinals’ first pick on the second day of the draft on Tuesday. St. Louis selected two more college players with its next picks - 3B Paul DeJong of the Illinois State University and RHP Ryan Helsley out of Northeastern State (Okla.) University.

--OF Matt Holliday was put on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a Grade 2 right quadriceps strain. Holliday was injured in the second inning of Monday’s loss to Colorado and had to leave the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Two on nobody out, and opportunity to create some damage. That’s a big spot for us. Those are the ones we’ve got to get the big hits.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after a loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jon Jay

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk