St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- At what point does the bill come due for the St. Louis Cardinals?

With Friday’s announcement that de facto No. 1 starter Lance Lynn is hitting the disabled list with a right forearm strain, the team is down its top two starters (Lynn, Adam Wainwright), its eighth-inning setup man (Jordan Walden) and its 3-4 hitters (Matt Holliday, Matt Adams) since the season started April 5.

Yet St. Louis just keeps plugging away as though it were 100 percent healthy. Friday night’s 4-0 win over Kansas City pushed its record to 40-21, easily the best in the majors, and upped its Central Division lead over Pittsburgh and the Chicago Cubs to seven games.

The large margin is buying the Cardinals time in terms of pulling the trigger on potential trades to beef up an offense which has averaged just 3.1 runs in its last 21 games and a pitching staff which could still use another innings-eating starter to take pressure off the likes of Carlos Martinez and Michael Wacha.

General manager John Mozeliak can get away with preaching patience at the moment, citing the team’s record and its ability to temporarily fill holes from within. But it’s due for a fall at some point and he’ll have to find a way to act without stripping the farm system of too many Grade A prospects.

Mozeliak’s record suggests he’ll pick the right time to make his move. Odds suggest that move will occur sooner instead of later.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-21

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 4-3, 5.82 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 0-0, 5.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia was simply magnificent for eight shutout innings, giving up only four hits and fanning six in bagging his second win. Garcia threw more than three-fourths of his pitches for strikes and might have been in line for his first shutout since 2011 if manager Mike Matheny hadn’t pinch-hit for him in the eighth. Garcia took a second-inning comebacker by Eric Hosmer off his right heel, but clearly wasn’t affected by it, although Garcia iced it down following the game.

--LHP Tyler Lyons was recalled from Triple-A Memphis and will start Saturday’s game with Kansas City in Busch Stadium. Lyons took three starts for St. Louis in May, fanning 17 over 13 innings but pitching to a 5.54 ERA and going past the fifth inning just once. Lyons beat the Royals two years ago, working seven innings in a 4-1 win and yielding just two hits. That was his second and last big league win.

--RHP Lance Lynn (right forearm strain) landed on the 15-day DL on Friday, but the team doesn’t anticipate his absence extending past 15 days. Lynn last pitched Sunday, needing 98 pitches to get through five innings of a no-decision outing at the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 12 starts this season, Lynn is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA, receiving less than three runs of support per game.

--CF Jon Jay’s RBI triple in the second inning started the night’s scoring and was just his fourth extra-base hit in 131 at-bats. It was also his first extra-base hit with a man aboard. Jay added a sacrifice fly in the eighth, marking his first multi-RBI game since April 28 against Philadelphia.

--LF Randal Grichuk had his hands on both rallies for the Cardinals, scoring ahead of Jay’s triple in the second and then tripling home Jason Heyward in the eighth before he tallied the final run on Jay’s sacrifice fly. Grichuk has 26 hits this year, 15 for extra bases, and is tied for the team lead in triples with Peter Bourjos with three.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m healthy and I‘m competing and I‘m extremely happy.” -- Cardinals LHP Jaime Garcia, after pitching eight shutout innings in a win over the Royals on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Lance Lynn (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. The team doesn’t anticipate his absence extending past 15 days.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jon Jay

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk