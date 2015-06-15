St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- At what point does the bill come due for the St. Louis Cardinals?

With Friday’s announcement that de facto No. 1 starter Lance Lynn is hitting the disabled list with a right forearm strain, the team is down its top two starters (Lynn, Adam Wainwright), its eighth-inning setup man (Jordan Walden) and its 3-4 hitters (Matt Holliday, Matt Adams) since the season started April 5.

Yet St. Louis just keeps plugging away as though it were 100 percent healthy. Friday night’s 4-0 win over Kansas City pushed its record to 40-21, easily the best in the majors, and upped its Central Division lead over Pittsburgh and the Chicago Cubs to seven games.

The large margin is buying the Cardinals time in terms of pulling the trigger on potential trades to beef up an offense which has averaged just 3.1 runs in its last 21 games and a pitching staff which could still use another innings-eating starter to take pressure off the likes of Carlos Martinez and Michael Wacha.

General manager John Mozeliak can get away with preaching patience at the moment, citing the team’s record and its ability to temporarily fill holes from within. But it’s due for a fall at some point and he’ll have to find a way to act without stripping the farm system of too many Grade A prospects.

Mozeliak’s record suggests he’ll pick the right time to make his move. Odds suggest that move will occur sooner instead of later.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-21

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 4-4, 4.16 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 4-4, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey will move back to Monday night’s series opener with Minnesota, weather permitting, in Busch Stadium. Lackey hasn’t pitched since getting touched for 10 runs in four innings on June 8 in Colorado. But in 11 starts at home since St. Louis acquired him from Boston on July 31, 2014, Lackey is 6-1 with a 2.02 ERA.

--RHP Michael Wacha’s turn was pushed back to Tuesday, when the Cardinals are scheduled to play a getaway day game with Minnesota. Wacha is coming off a 4-3 loss June 9 in Colorado in which he fanned 10, tying a career high, over 6 1/3 innings but gave up two-spots in the sixth and seventh. This will be his first career appearance against the Twins.

--LHP Tyler Lyons will stay in the rotation for the time being and take his turn Friday night when St. Louis starts a three-game series in Philadelphia. Lyons enjoyed his first MLB win in just over two calendar years Saturday, going five innings in a 3-2 verdict against Kansas City. Manager Mike Matheny decided the starters would benefit from an extra day of rest after Sunday’s postponement.

--3B Matt Carpenter has been in a funk offensively, striking out 19 times in his last 56 at-bats and collecting just 10 hits. On pace for a career-high 133 strikeouts, Carpenter is still batting .290 with eight homers and 32 RBIs, and seems like a sure bet to start an All-Star Game for the first time next month in Cincinnati, having collected more votes than every NL player but one.

--C Yadier Molina missed out on a good matchup with Sunday’s rainout, having gone 5-for-13 in his career against Kansas City RHP Chris Young. While Molina hasn’t hit a homer yet this year, he is tied for first among NL catchers with 18 multi-hit games, matched only by San Diego’s Derek Norris. Molina is third in hits among NL catchers with 57 and tied for second in doubles with 10.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m healthy and I‘m competing and I‘m extremely happy.” -- Cardinals LHP Jaime Garcia, after pitching eight shutout innings in a win over the Royals on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Lance Lynn (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. The team doesn’t anticipate his absence extending past 15 days.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He is out until at least mid-June.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jon Jay

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk