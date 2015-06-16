St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- In their past 23 games, the St. Louis Cardinals have scored 70 runs, which isn’t exactly Murderer’s Row material. Heck, they managed just 10 runs last week in three games at Coors Field, where hitters go to belt homers and pad their stats.

But their record during this extended offensive drought is 15-8, roughly the same winning percentage as they had during the first 40 games, when they were 27-13 and scoring about a run and a half more per game.

All you have to do is look at two factors. Pitching is clearly the top thing here, as St. Louis’ earned run average after Monday night’s 3-2 win over Minnesota is an absurd 2.64. Then you look at defense.

Hidden by the great pitching is the fact this team is again above average on defense. It’s solid up the middle and simply doesn’t give extra outs. The Cardinals have made just 37 errors in 63 games and have permitted only 14 unearned runs.

The last play of this latest win was fitting. Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki smoked a liner off Kevin Siegrist with Torii Hunter at first that would have probably put men at the corners, perhaps even second and third.

But third baseman Matt Carpenter’s full-length dive denied Suzuki a hit and ended the game with a familiar result: Another close game, decided by pitching and a very underrated defense.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-21

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-4, 3.24 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 8-2, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey bounced back from his awful appearance a week ago in Colorado, when he gave up 10 runs in four innings, with his fifth win on Monday night. Lackey gave up only five hits and two runs in eight innings on Monday, walking one and fanning six while throwing 74 of 100 pitches for strikes. He’s 7-1 in 12 starts at Busch Stadium since being acquired from Boston at last year’s trading deadline.

--RHP Michael Wacha’s turn was pushed back to Tuesday, when the Cardinals are scheduled to play a getaway day game with Minnesota. Wacha is coming off a 4-3 loss June 9 in Colorado in which he fanned 10, tying a career high, over 6 1/3 innings but gave up two-spots in the sixth and seventh. This will be his first career appearance against the Twins.

--CF Nick Plummer of Lathrup Village, Mich., signed with St. Louis Monday for a bonus of $2.124 million, slot value for the No. 23 pick of the first round. Plummer batted over .500 as a senior at Brother Rice High School, scoring 68 runs and driving in 23. He walked 32 times and fanned 10 in a league which starts all hitters with a 1-1 count. Plummer is ticketed for Johnson City of the Appalachian League.

--RHP Jake Woodford of Tampa signed with the Cardinals for a bonus of $1.8 million, spurning a scholarship from Florida. The bonus is roughly $215,000 over the slot value of the 39th overall pick, as Woodford was. Possessor of a 94 mph fastball, Woodford went 7-0, 0.67 for Plant High School, fanning 57 hitters in 52 innings. It’s not known where Woodford will begin his pro career.

--RHP Jordan Hicks of Houston signed with St. Louis Monday, receiving a $600,000 bonus, about $56,000 more than the slot value for the No. 105 overall pick. Hicks had committed to Tulane, but the Cardinals’ above-slot value offer was good enough to change his mind. The product of Cypress Creek High School has a fastball clocked in the mid-90s and a curveball that he can also throw for strikes.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal (tight right arm) wasn’t available Monday night as Kevin Siegrist got the save. Manager Mike Matheny said that Rosenthal wouldn’t have been available on Sunday, but that game with Kansas City was rained out. Rosenthal pitched 1 1/3 innings Saturday for a save, his only outing since a save on Wednesday in Colorado. Matheny doesn’t anticipate that Rosenthal will need a DL stint.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He hit four balls on the button today and he finally got one to carry.”-- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on Yadier Molina finally hitting a home run, his first in since June 27, 2014.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal (tight right arm) wasn’t available June 15.

--RHP Lance Lynn (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. The team doesn’t anticipate his absence extending past 15 days.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jon Jay

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk