St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Deflategate, move over and say hello to Hackgate.

Tuesday’s New York Times story that the St. Louis Cardinals are being investigated by the FBI and Justice Department for hacking into the internal network of the Houston Astros to steal information about personnel is bound to do damage to the franchise’s image of doing things the right way.

In fact, within minutes of the story’s release, Twitter and Facebook posts were already out, comparing the Cardinals to the New England Patriots. One press box wag was wondering if St. Louis manager Mike Matheny would show up for his postgame presser Tuesday wearing a hoodie and saying, “We’re on to Minnesota,” as if to channel his inner Bill Belichick.

All joking aside, this story is going to linger for a while. The FBI has advanced the investigation to the point that it has subpoenaed the Cardinals and Major League Baseball for electronic correspondence.

The tie-in between St. Louis and Houston is simple. Current Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow worked for the Cardinals until leaving in December 2011 to begin a painstaking rebuild in Houston. The intrusion into Astros files occurred in 2013, according to law enforcement officials.

The Cardinals issued a statement Tuesday morning saying they had and would continue to cooperate fully with the investigation. But in the court of public perception, the damage may already be done.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-21

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 7-2, 2.93 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 2-1, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha rebounded from a shaky first inning to retire 15 of 16 men after a 45-minute rain delay, enabling him to pick up his ninth win. Wacha gave up only three hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings, walking one and fanning five as his stuff gradually improved with more mound time. Wacha threw just 86 pitches, but had to leave after a second rain delay in the seventh.

--RHP Carlos Martinez makes his first career appearance against Minnesota Wednesday night when the series switches to Target Field. Martinez is coming off a 4-2 win on June 10 in Colorado, the fifth straight start of his that St. Louis has won. He gave up eight hits over 6 1/3 innings in that game, but pitched through a couple of jams and walked just one as he continued to display improved command.

--RHP Lance Lynn (right forearm strain) played catch for the first time since landing on the 15-day disabled list Friday. Lynn expects to join the team on Friday in Philadelphia during its eight-game road trip. He and the Cardinals believe he will be able to resume taking his turn in the rotation when his DL stint ends June 27. Lynn is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 12 starts.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right biceps) was unable to pitch for a second straight game, although manager Mike Matheny still believes his closer won’t have to spend time on the DL. Rosenthal hasn’t pitched since going 1 1/3 innings Saturday for a save against Kansas City. He said after Tuesday’s game that he has a knot in his right biceps and that it’s a higher level of soreness than he has previously endured.

--C Yadier Molina’s ground-rule double to lead off the second was his 18th interleague hit, the most this year in majors. He came around to score on Randal Grichuk’s one-out sacrifice fly down the left-field line, getting a good jump off third and barely beating Shane Robinson’s throw home. Molina also nailed Minnesota speedster Byron Buxton trying to steal second for a big second out in the eighth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he had swing-and-miss stuff, and I thought he got better as the game went along. It’s always tough to see what happens when he comes back out (after a rain delay), but he’s had quite a few of those games.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on Michael Wacha, the winning pitcher in St. Louis’ win on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right biceps) was unable to pitch June 15 and 16. Manager Mike Matheny does not believe Rosenthal will need to go on the disabled list. He is day to day.

--RHP Lance Lynn (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. The team doesn’t anticipate his absence extending past 15 days. Lynn expects to join the team on June 19 in Philadelphia. He and the Cardinals believe he will be able to resume taking his turn in the rotation when his stint on the disabled list ends June 27.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jon Jay

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk