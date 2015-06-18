St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak met with the media Wednesday for the first time since news broke that Cardinals officials are accused of hacking into the baseball-operations database of the Houston Astros.

Mozeliak said he did not know of any hacking until informed by federal investigators nearly seven months ago.

“Unfortunately, it became public. And once it becomes public, a lot of people draw conclusions and there’s a lot of speculation,” Mozeliak said. “I‘m not in a position today to bring a lot of clarity. It’s a federal investigation, and a lot of what has been told to us or been said, that information is to remain private.”

Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. released a statement earlier Wednesday acknowledging the investigation and promising swift punishment for anyone deemed involved.

“These are serious allegations that don’t reflect who we are as an organization,” DeWitt said in the statement. “We are committed to getting to the bottom of this matter as soon as possible, and if anyone within our organization is determined to be involved in anything inappropriate, they will be held accountable.”

Mozeliak agreed with the assessment and said he and DeWitt are each concerned about how the hacking incident could affect the reputation of the organization -- one of the most respected in all of sports.

“We don’t want the brand of the St. Louis Cardinals tarnished through something like this,” Mozeliak said. “Bill and I are deeply concerned about this, and we hope to have resolution sooner rather than later.”

In addition to the ongoing federal investigation, the club also began an internal investigation to see what, if at all, could have been prevented.

“Progress is being made,” Mozeliak said, “but this is not what we do every day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 2-3, 2.06 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-3, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez fell to 7-3 after allowing two runs -- one earned -- on five hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. The Cardinals dropped to 10-3 in games started by Martinez this season. The loss snapped his career-best, four-game win streak. “I thought he was good, kept his composure and kept us in the game,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “We gotta score him some runs. Gotta get more than one.”

--1B Mark Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a double. Reynolds has now hit safely in five consecutive games against the Twins dating back to June 2014. In 14 career games at Target Field, Reynolds is hitting .314.

--CF Peter Bourjos went 1-for-3, grounding into an inning-ending double play in the fifth inning. It was the first time this season Boujos grounded into a double play. He was one of 12 players in all of baseball (minimum of 100 at-bats) to have not hit into one this season entering the day.

--C Yadier Molina went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to four games. Molina, hitting .467 over that span, has raised his season average to .288. Molina, who hit .246 in April, batted .308 in May and is hitting .302 this month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Giving extra bases, giving outs is not a good recipe when we’re not able to get a whole lot going against their starter.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after the Cardinals’ 3-1 loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right biceps) did not pitch June 15-17. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Lance Lynn (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. Lynn expects to join the team on June 19 in Philadelphia, and he is likely to be activated as soon as he is eligible.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jon Jay

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk