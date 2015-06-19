St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the second consecutive day, the St. Louis Cardinals got a great pitching performance from their starter.

For the second consecutive day, the Cardinals wasted that performance Thursady, losing 2-1 to the Minnesota Twins in the finale of a four-game, home-and-home series at Target Field.

On Wednesday, it was right-hander Carlos Martinez who allowed one earned run over 6 2/3 innings. A two-run fourth inning, including one run that scored on an error and another that scored as a direct result of an error, was the difference.

On Thursday, lefty Jaime Garcia threw six shutout innings, only to see the bullpen give it away with a pair of solo homers late, including the final blow by Minnesota first baseman Kennys Vargas, a blast with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

“He threw terrific,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Garcia. “Really had a good feel for everything; fastball was sinking on both sides of the plate, he had a little bit of a cutter, his changeup was plus, was smart with his curveball. Just a shame we couldn’t make more of it.”

The two losses, while not alarming, were out of character for the Cardinals, who won both games on the front end of the series against Minnesota at Busch Stadium, doing just enough of the little things to eke out victories.

It is what they have done all season.

The meltdown by the Cardinals bullpen is rare. Even after the loss Thursday, St. Louis is one of just two teams in all of baseball with a bullpen ERA under 2.00. At 1.99, the Cardinals have the lowest bullpen ERA in the National League by more than half a run and are just behind major-league-leading Kansas City (1.97).

The loss, charged to Carlos Villanueva, was just the sixth by the entire St. Louis relief corps.

“Our bullpen has been great,” Matheny said. “We got them right into the spot we wanted them. It was challenge time, and their guy came out on top.”

--LHP Jaime Garcia did not factor into the decision despite pitching six shutout innings, allowing four hits and a pair of walks while striking out four. Garcia lowered his ERA to 1.76, and he has made quality starts in each of his six outings this season. He also ran his scoreless streak in interleague games to 21 innings.

--RF Jason Heyward hit his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. It was Heyward’s first homer since May 27. Five of Heyward’s six homers this season were solo blasts.

--3B Matt Carpenter had a pair of hits, including a double. He raised his average to .339 with three homers, eight RBIs and has a .391 on-base percentage in 15 interleague games this season.

--C Yadier Molina went 1-for-4 with a single, extending his hitting streak to five games. Molina is batting .421 over that span and has more hits (20) in interleague games than any player in the big leagues.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I threw the pitch I wanted to. I shook to it, I threw it, he hit it. In those situations, there’s no room for mistakes. You give up a run and you lose.” -- Cardinals RHP Carlos Villanueva, on the pitch that Twins 1B Kennys Vargas hit for a walk-off homer Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal (sore right biceps) did not pitch June 15-18. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Lance Lynn (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. Lynn expects to join the team on June 19 in Philadelphia, and he is likely to be activated as soon as he is eligible.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jon Jay

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk