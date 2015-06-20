St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Tyler Lyons was the winning pitcher in Friday’s 12-4 drubbing of the Philadelphia Phillies, but all anybody wanted to talk about was his hitting.

He went 2-for-2 with a walk, recorded his first major league RBI and scored his first three runs. He became the first St. Louis pitcher to score three runs or more in a game since Matt Morris on April 16, 2003 at Milwaukee, and the first major league pitcher to score three or more since Cincinnati’s Mike Leake did it against the Phillies on April 17, 2013.

Lyons couldn’t remember ever scoring three times in a game on any level, nor did he know what became of the ball he hit to drive in his first run. Teammate Greg Garcia claimed Lyons was a good hitter at Triple-A Memphis, though Lyons believed otherwise.

“I’ve done my fair share of striking out,” he said, “but with two strikes I try to shorten up -- at least slap at it and see if I can’t put it in play and after that, hopefully get lucky.”

He wasn’t nearly as pleased with his pitching, after going five innings and allowing three runs on seven hits, while striking out five and walking one.

“I never really felt just great out there,” he said. “Felt like I was fighting a few things here and there, so it was a grind, leaving some guys on base, having to make some pitches. Fortunately I was able to do that most of the night, until the last inning to (Ryan) Howard.”

He allowed a three-run homer to Howard on what Lyons described as a “poorly located slider.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey 5-4, 3.59 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang 4-8, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey beat Minnesota his last time out, going eight innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six and walking one. He is 0-3 with a 6.27 ERA in six road starts this year, and is 1-6 with a 6.49 ERA in 11 road outings since joining the Cardinals at the trade deadline last year. He lost to the Phillies in April, and is 2-4 with a 3.46 ERA in six career outings against them.

--2B Greg Garcia, recalled from Triple-A Memphis, pinch hit in the sixth inning Friday against the Phillies and remained in the game, going 2-for-2. “It was nice to get him in there,” manager Mike Matheny said. “A lot of times we bring up these young guys and we’re locked in these tight games and they go a significant amount of time without showing what they’ve been doing. He was our minor league player of the month and he was on a good roll, so it was good to see him while he’s hot.” Garcia was hitting .313 in the minors this season, after going 2-for-14 with St. Louis in 14 games in 2014.

--1B Xavier Scruggs was recalled from Triple-A Memphis and entered Friday’s game against Philadelphia as a defensive replacement, striking out in his only at-bat. He was hitting .251 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in the minors, after going 3-for-15 in nine games with the Cards last season, and 0-for-1 with them earlier this season.

--RHP Mitch Harris was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. He was 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA in 16 games with the Cardinals.

--C Ed Easley was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. He was hitless in two at-bats with St. Louis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We catch some heat sometimes when you can’t put up the big offensive numbers. You know with a lineup like this it’s going to happen. ... It’s good to see these kinds of days to give everybody a good shot in the arm, confidence-wise, about our offense.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after the Cardinals’ 12-4 win over the Phillies Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal (sore right biceps) did not pitch June 15-19. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Lance Lynn (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. Lynn expects to join the team on June 19 in Philadelphia, and he is likely to be activated as soon as he is eligible.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

2B Greg Garcia

1B Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jon Jay

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk