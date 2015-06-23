St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- After splitting wins and losses in his previous four starts, it looked as if St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha would find his groove Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the worst team in the major leagues.

The Phillies had other plans, as they posted season highs in hits (13) and runs (nine) while handing Wacha (9-3) his third loss of the season in a 9-2 drubbing of the Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park.

Wacha, who had made it into the seventh inning in five of his previous six starts, tossed 81 pitches (57 strikes) through five innings. He gave up five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven.

“One of those days, you know,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “He, at times, would find the feel for it, and then he was having trouble early on establishing the bottom of the zone with the fastball missing low, getting into hitter’s counts and having to challenge, and they were finding a good part of the bat.”

The 23-year-old right-hander started his season with a bang, reeling off seven consecutive victories in his first nine starts.

However, Wacha was uncharacteristically shaky with his control of late while losing three of his past five decisions.

After allowing four runs only twice through his first 11 starts, the Iowa native has yielded 11 runs over his past three appearances.

”He’s done a real nice job all season of being able to use multiple pitches to get ahead, and then they really don’t know where he’s going to go,“ Matheny said. ”He’d elevate with a fastball, drop a change below the zone. ... Today’s one of those days.

“He’s been extremely good, and you’re going to have days like this.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 7-3, 2.80 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Urena, 1-3, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn will come off the 15-day disabled list Thursday and face off against the Miami Marlins. Lynn landed on the disabled list with a right forearm strain and is eligible to be activated on Tuesday. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, manager Mike Matheny doesn’t want to push back starts for RHP Carlos Martinez and LHP Jaime Garcia. Matheny said Lynn passed every test on Sunday and that “he’s good to go.” Lynn has compiled a 4-4 record with a 3.07 ERA.

--RHP Carlos Martinez, Tuesday’s starter at Miami, will be facing the Marlins for the first time in his two-year major league career. Martinez has pitched better on the road in 2015, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.56 ERA. At home, he is 3-1 with a 3.12 ERA.

--RHP Michael Wacha, who made it into the seventh inning in five of his previous six starts, picked up his third loss of the season against the Phillies on Sunday. He tossed 81 pitches (57 strikes) in five innings while allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. Wacha has lost three of his past five starts after winning his first seven in a row.

--RF Jason Heyward raised his batting average from .271 to .279 by going 3-for-4 Sunday, including his seventh home run of the season, in the Cardinals’ 9-2 loss to the Phillies. Heyward had eight hits in 14 plate appearances during the three-game series with the Phillies. The 25-year-old’s current batting average is his highest since April 10.

--SS Jhonny Peralta hit his 11th home run of the season in the Cardinals’ 9-2 loss to the Phillies on Sunday. Peralta’s 11 home runs are the most in the majors by a shortstop this season, just ahead of the 10 by the Mets’ Wilmer Flores.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whenever you have those kind of offensive productions, guys don’t forget about that. It’s just a shame we couldn’t have finished (the sweep). You get a young guy in here and you kind of get a couple opportunities you need to capitalize on it, but it’s tough to keep that kind of expectation going all the time.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after the Cardinals lost the series finale to the Phillies 9-2 Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Lance Lynn (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He is likely to be activated June 25.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jon Jay

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk