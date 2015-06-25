St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- It’s hard to believe that St. Louis Cardinals slugger Jason Heyward, who is in his sixth year in the big leagues, is still just 25 years old.

Heyward, who hit a three-run homer on Wednesday in a 6-1 win over the Miami Marlins, will be a free agent this offseason, and he could be in a position for a substantial raise from his current two-year, $13.3 million contract.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said he likes what he has seen from Heyward lately.

“His swing looks free,” Matheny said of Heyward, who has nine homers and 27 RBIs this season. “It’s nice to have him in the middle of the lineup when he is seeing the ball well because you realize he has the potential to really make a difference.”

It will be interesting to see what Heyward’s market value becomes after this season. It can be argued that he was a better player at age 20, when he had a career-high .849 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, or at age 22, when he set career highs in homers (27), RBIs (82), steals (21), doubles (30), triples (6) and runs (93).

The Braves gave up on him after he combined to hit just 25 homers in 2013 and 2014.

And now, after a slow start to the season with his new Cardinals team, Heyward is starting to emerge.

What will his 2016 employer get when it signs him in free agency? Will it be the player who back-slid the past two years in Atlanta with OPS numbers of .775 and .735?

Or will some team view Heyward as big (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) left-handed hitter with power and speed who is just now ready to reach his prime?

Either way, Matheny said Heyward is on a roll.

”He has been working on a lot of different things,“ Matheny said. ”He’s made pretty big adjustments from a year ago. Sometimes it takes a little extra time to get your front side down, get your base right and let your hands be free.

“When he gets it right, it’s pretty impressive.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-24

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 4-4, 3.07 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 6-4, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn (strained right forearm) is set to come off the disabled list and start Thursday’s series finale. Lynn, 28, made 12 starts this year and is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA. For his career, he is 53-32 with a 3.42 ERA. His return should give the Cardinals a boost. “He is one our new leaders,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Lynn. “He has taken that next step in his career. He wants to be one of our horses, the guy who goes out there and soaks up innings and stop a bad streak. I‘m excited to have him back. I‘m excited he’s feeling better.”

--LHP Jaime Garcia beat the Marlins 6-1 on Wednesday. Garcia, a native of Mexico, is 45-29 for his career. On Wednesday, he worked seven innings, allowing five hits, no walks and one run to lower his ERA to 1.69. He has walked just two batters in his past six starts and likely would have had a better record except that the Cardinals have been shut out in three of his seven appearances this season. “He pitched terrific,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Garcia, who is 7-for-7 in quality starts this year. “He gave up a couple of hard-hit balls to Stanton, but he limited the damage.”

--C Yadier Molina, who turns 33 next month, is still one of the the best defensive catchers in the game. There is also a big drop-off between him and Cards backup Tony Cruz. Still, Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon stole a base off of Molina on Wednesday -- on a pitch out. Three times in the past eight years, Molina has led the league in the percentage of runners caught stealing. He threw out 54 percent, 49 percent and 48 percent in those three years. This year, he is at 38 percent, which is still 10 percent above the league average. So, yes, even when a super-fast runner such as Gordon beats a Molina throw, it’s news.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you hit the ball good, anyone can hit it out of the park.” -- Cardinals 2B Kolton Wong after a homer in his team’s win over Miami on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Lance Lynn (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He is set to come off the disabled list and start June 25.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9. He is set to return from the disabled list later this month.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jon Jay

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk