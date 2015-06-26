St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The St. Louis Cardinals, who last won the World Series in 2011, could be back on top this October.

After finishing a sweep of the Miami Marlins on Thursday, they have the best record in baseball, and if they continue on that pace, they will have home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs. That’s a major advantage because the Cardinals are an imposing 26-7 at home.

The Cardinals also have many pieces in place to make a title run:

--They have a catcher in Yadier Molina, who shuts down opposing running games.

--They have a standout pitching ace in Michael Wacha, who is 9-3 with a 2.85 ERA.

--They have a top-of-the line closer in Trevor Rosenthal.

--They have a manager in Mike Matheny who commands respect.

One major question for the Cardinals, though, is whether their starting pitching, after Wacha, is as dominant as some of the competition they could have to defeat.

Washington struggled mightily, but if the Nationals make the playoffs, they could be a tough out with Max Scherzer and the rest of that rotation.

The Dodgers, with pitchers such as Zack Greinke and Clayton Kershaw, are another threat. The Giants, who have won two of the past three World Series, also have a top staff.

So, the Cardinals are favored, yes, but they will have challengers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-24

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 7-5, 3.07 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 6-4, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey will make his 15th start of the season on Friday, when the Cards take on the Cubs. Heat beat the Cubs, 5-1, on May 7, going 7 2/3 innings. Lackey is averaging just 14.3 pitches per inning this season, ranking him third in the National League.

--RHP Lance Lynn came off the disabled list and turned in a strong effort, lasting six innings and allowing two hits, four walks and no runs. Other than his control being a bit off, it was a very good start for Lynn, who had been on the DL due to a strained right forearm. He is 4-0 in four career starts against the Marlins, posting a 3.28 ERA.

--2B Kolten Wong on Wednesday was his ninth of the season, tops among NL second basemen. On Thursday, Wong had two hits and two RBIs. For the series, he went 4-for-12 with a double, a homer and four RBIs.

--RF Jason Heyward on Wednesday was the third time in his career that he hit gone deep in three straight games. Heyward went 1-for-4 on Thursday but did not go deep.

--SS Peter Kozma, who was hitting .093, got the start went 3-for-3, with two runs scored, one RBI and one stellar defensive play. He was given the start as Jhonny Peralta was rested.

--LHP Tyler Lyons was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. The move was made to make a roster spot for RHP Lance Lynn, who came off the disabled list and started.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pete was great offensively, and the play he made up the middle was fantastic,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on reserve SS Peter Kozma, who was hitting .093, got the start went 3-for-3, with two runs scored, one RBI in a win over Miami on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9. He is set to return from the disabled list later this month.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

RHP Lance Lynn

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jon Jay

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk