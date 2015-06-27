St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- John Lackey knows what a championship team looks and feels like, having won the clinching games of two World Series 11 years apart.

On Friday night, the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander saw another example of what’s made this year’s Cardinals the majors’ best team so far this year. Shackled for seven innings by Chicago Cubs starter Jake Arrieta, St. Louis pounced on the Chicago bullpen for runs in the eighth and 10th to pull out a 3-2 win.

What made this win perhaps a bit more special than the others came in the eighth as rookie Greg Garcia belted a game-tying homer, the first of his big league career.

Lackey, who was on the hook for a loss until Garcia took Pedro Strop’s 3-1 fastball 408 feet over the center-field wall, said the win just adds to the team’s belief that it will find a different way to win every game.

“It’s a good vibe in this clubhouse,” Lackey said. “It seems like somebody different every night, (like) Greg Garcia with a huge home run tonight. It’s his first big league home run and that’s awesome to see. That kind of stuff makes for a good atmosphere in the clubhouse. You never know who it’s going to be, but we feel like we have a good chance every night.”

With a 49-24 record and an eight-game lead in the National League Central, why wouldn’t the Cardinals feel like they have a good chance every night?

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-24

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Donn Roach, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 9-3, 2.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey worked in and out of trouble all night, permitting 11 baserunners (eight hits, three walks) and just two runs. Lackey, who walked three and fanned five, gave up just one hit in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position, keeping St. Louis in the game so that it could steal it at the end. Since absorbing a 10-run pounding June 8 in Colorado, Lackey has allowed just five runs in his last 22 innings.

--RHP Michael Wacha will get the call Saturday night in the series’ middle game, looking to rebound from perhaps his worst start of the season. Wacha took a pounding in a 9-2 loss Sunday at Philadelphia, allowing five runs over five innings. It will be his first start of the year against Chicago; he’s 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (groin cramp) is on schedule to make his next start Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox, according to general manager John Mozeliak. Garcia left Wednesday night’s 6-1 win in Miami in the eighth inning after limping home on a base hit. He had thrown just 90 pitches in seven innings and could have easily worked through the eighth had he not been required to leave.

--LF Matt Holliday (quad) will start running next week to accurately gauge his progress from the injury that sidelined him June 8 at Colorado. If Holliday shows the progress the Cardinals are looking for, he could start a rehab assignment and perhaps return from the 15-day DL on the team’s final road trip before the All-Star break. Holliday is hitting .303 with three homers and 26 RBIs.

--3B Bryce Denton, St. Louis’ second-round pick, will spurn a scholarship offer to NCAA runner-up Vanderbilt and sign with the Cardinals. Denton was picked 66th overall earlier this month and was regarded as a tough sign. As a senior at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., Denton hit .464 with 34 RBIs and rapped out 21 extra-base hits. Scouts raved about his bat speed.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just trying to get on base. I‘m not a power hitter by any means. I hit a fastball and put a good swing on it, and I was fortunate that it got out of here. I haven’t played here long enough to know what is and isn’t a homer here.” -- Cardinals rookie Greg Garcia, who got his first major-league homer on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (groin cramp) is on schedule to make his next start June 30. Garcia left his June 25 start because of the injury.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9. He will start running the week of June 29 to gauge his progress. If Holliday shows enough progress, he could start a rehab assignment that would enable him to return to the Cardinals before the All-Star break.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August. Team officials are worried Adams might not play again this year.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

RHP Lance Lynn

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jon Jay

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk