St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Chicago White Sox starter Chris Sale isn’t just any left-hander. One could make the argument that he is the best left-hander in baseball at this moment, given that Clayton Kershaw is 5-6 with an ERA in the 3s while pitching for the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

That Sale made the St. Louis Cardinals look pretty helpless for eight innings Tuesday night, fanning 12 in the Chicago White Sox’s 2-1, 11-inning win, wasn’t exactly a stunning development. Sale’s 75 strikeouts for the month are the most for any pitcher since Nolan Ryan logged 87 for the 1977 California Angels.

But Sale is far from the only left-hander to shackle St. Louis, and that could be a concern come October, when the games get critical and every shortcoming is examined with a high-powered microscope.

In games started by a left-hander this year, the Cardinals are 7-10. While the loss total includes games opened by Kershaw, David Price and Francisco Liriano, it also includes defeats to Jorge De La Rose, Tommy Milone and Adam Morgan. None of those gentlemen are headed for enshrinement in Cooperstown.

And while St. Louis has for some reason owned Kershaw in October -- it’s pinned four losses on him in the last two postseasons -- its problem with left-handers is a thing which has gone on for 2 1/2 seasons.

The return of Matt Holliday next month will help to an extent, but the Cardinals will have to show improvement against left-handers before their fans can truly breathe easy when they see one oppose their lineup.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 3-7, 3.95 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 6-4, 3.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn was forced to throw 117 pitches in six innings as Chicago fouled off numerous offerings, but still turned in a quality start, giving up just six hits and a run. Lynn struck out a batter in every inning, giving him 18 in 13 1/3 career innings against the White Sox. It marked the fourth time this season that Lynn has thrown 117 pitches or more.

--RHP John Lackey will take the mound Wednesday night when St. Louis concludes its interleague series with the Chicago White Sox. Lackey hasn’t experienced much success against Chicago, going 3-6, 3.81 in his career and coming up empty in his last eight starts against the South Siders. Lackey took a no-decision Friday night against the Chicago Cubs, giving up 11 baserunners (8 hits, 3 walks) in seven innings but permitting just two runs.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day DL Tuesday, retroactive to Friday. Belisle has become an important part of the majors’ best bullpen this year, going 1-1, 3.00 in 30 appearances and pitching in almost every role a reliever can fill. He can return as early as July 11, although it’s more likely he won’t be back until after the All-Star break.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right bicep) was shifted from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL as part of the moves made by the Cardinals Tuesday. Walden has been shelved since April 30 and is hopeful of returning after the All-Star break. Used mostly in an eighth-inning role, Walden went 0-1, 0.87 in 12 April appearances, earning a save and fanning 12 hitters in 10 1/3 innings.

--RHP Marcus Hatley earned a promotion from Triple-A Memphis Tuesday, his first trip to the majors. The 27-year old Hatley, who spent the last eight years in the Cubs organization, went 4-2, 1.69 with three saves in Memphis. Hatley served mostly as a setup man for Mitch Harris with the Redbirds. When he appears in a game for St. Louis, he’ll be the seventh rookie to play for the club this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Haven’t seen too many pitchers like that. He had his stuff, and he was on. The fact is, he throws hard.” -- Cardinals 1B Xavier Scruggs, on White Sox LHP Chris Sale after a loss on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. He likely won’t be back until after the All-Star break.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (groin cramp) left his June 25 start because of the injury. He threw a side session June 28, and he might rejoin the rotation as soon as July 2.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9. He took batting practice June 27, and he might be able to return before the All-Star break.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He is hopeful of returning after the All-Star break.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

RHP Lance Lynn

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Marcus Hatley

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jon Jay

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Randal Grichuk