St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- One of the things that makes the St. Louis Cardinals so tough to beat this season is an underrated defense.

One reason the St. Louis pitchers always seem willing to challenge hitters is that they know the defense can make plays. Second baseman Kolten Wong might make an error from time to time, but he has incredible range. Shortstop Jhonny Peralta might not make flashy plays, but he rarely commits errors (three in 75 games).

Adding right fielder Jason Heyward to an already solid outfield enabled St. Louis to take away more hits. The combination of good pitching and sure-handed defense has led to opponents hitting only .241 and averaging fewer than three runs per game.

However, the defense experienced rare breakdowns the past couple of nights that proved costly. Second baseman Pete Kozma failed to turn a potential double play Tuesday night that led to a run in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

In a 7-1 defeat against Chicago on Wednesday, first baseman Mark Reynolds settled for an out in the fifth when he bobbled Carlos Sanchez’s hard bouncer and couldn’t wipe out the runner going to second. The extra 90 feet led to an RBI single by Adam Eaton.

“In these close games, every play you don’t make is going to end up biting you,” manager Mike Matheny said.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-26

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 5-7, 3.57 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tim Cooney, 0-0, 11.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey didn’t appear to have his best stuff or command, but still gave St. Louis seven solid innings, albeit in a losing cause. Lackey allowed seven hits and two runs, walking two and striking out six. It was just his second loss in 14 starts at Busch Stadium, but his sixth straight defeat to the White Sox, a team he hasn’t beaten since Aug. 11, 2005.

--LHP Tim Cooney will be called up from Triple-A Memphis to start Thursday night’s series opener with San Diego. Cooney made his major league debut April 30 against Philadelphia, but lasted only 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs in the Cardinals’ 9-3 win. In Memphis, Cooney has enjoyed a good year, going 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 14 starts covering 88 2/3 innings.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (groin cramp) will not make the start Thursday night, although manager Mike Matheny is hopeful Garcia can take the mound next week at the Chicago Cubs. Garcia was injured June 25 running the bases during the eighth inning of a 6-1 win in Miami and has been able to make just one side session since then. A disabled-list stay is possible if Garcia can’t start next week.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad) continues to test his injured leg that landed him on the disabled list June 9. Holliday is taking batting practice and also did some running in the outfield Wednesday, but the club isn’t yet certain when he might be able to embark on a rehab stint. Holliday is batting .303 with three homers and 26 RBIs, setting a National League record by reaching base in his first 45 games.

--CF Jon Jay (sore left wrist) might be headed back to the DL after not taking batting practice on Wednesday. Jay is hitting just .223 with a homer and 10 RBIs in 166 at-bats this year and has batted only .185 since coming off the DL May 29. Jay had surgery on the wrist after the 2014 season, but continues to battle pain and hasn’t been able to drive the ball consistently.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ninth was just ugly, that’s all there is to it. We didn’t have a lot of opportunities the last couple of nights.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after the Cardinals allowed five runs in the ninth inning Wednesday during a 7-1 loss to the White Sox.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jon Jay (sore left wrist) did not play July 1. He might go on the disabled list.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (groin cramp) left his June 25 start because of the injury. He threw a side session June 28, but he will miss his scheduled July 2 start. If he isn’t ready to start by July 8, he probably would go on the disabled list.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. He likely won’t be back until after the All-Star break.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9. He began taking batting practice in late June, and he did some running July 1. The team was uncertain when he would be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

RHP Lance Lynn

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Marcus Hatley

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Randal Grichuk

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jon Jay