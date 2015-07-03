St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The first casualty from “Hackgate” was claimed Thursday, and it was the man who oversaw the St. Louis Cardinals’ amateur draft less than a month ago.

Scouting director Chris Correa was fired for his actions in a computer hacking incident of the Houston Astros’ database that occurred last year. The 34-year old Correa rose through the St. Louis system after being hired in 2009 and became the club’s scouting director in December 2014.

Correa was involved in signing most of the team’s draft choices until being placed on administrative leave last week. General manager John Mozeliak actually signed third and 11th-round choices this week.

Correa declined comment, but his lawyer, Nicholas Williams, was swinging from the heels in a Thursday story in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“Mr. Correa denies any illegal contact,” Williams said. “The relevant inquiry should be what information did former St. Louis Cardinals employees steal from the St. Louis Cardinals prior to joining the Houston Astros.”

Translation: Correa and his lawyer intend to make this messy and they intend to aim at Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow, the former head of the Cardinals’ analytics department. One shoe might have dropped, but a lot of others remain.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-27

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 3-9, 4.22 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 10-3, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tim Cooney didn’t get the win, but gave a good accounting of himself over six innings Thursday night. In a much more polished performance than he offered in his MLB debut April 30, Cooney gave up only four hits and two earned runs, walking two and fanning six. He displayed much better command within the zone and was able to wipe out hitters with off-speed pitches late in counts.

--RHP Michael Wacha will try for his 11th win Friday night when St. Louis continues its series with San Diego. Wacha is coming off an 8-1 win Saturday night against the Chicago Cubs, using three double plays to wriggle out of trouble in the first four innings and then cruising through the fifth and sixth before leaving. This will be Wacha’s first career start against the Padres.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (groin cramp) has now been slotted into a start in one of the games during Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader at the Chicago Cubs. Garcia was injured running the bases June 25 in Miami and hasn’t been able to pitch since then, although he did complete a side session in the bullpen on Sunday. A DL stint is possible if Garcia can’t make his start Tuesday.

--LF Matt Holliday (right quad) will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip to the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh, another sign that he’s making progress in his bid to return from an injury that disabled him on June 9. Holliday, who’s hitting .303 with three homers and 26 RBI, figures to embark on a rehab stint after the All-Star break.

--CF Jon Jay (left wrist) was placed on the 15-day DL Thursday for the second time this season. Jay is hitting just .223 with a homer and 10 RBIs in 166 at-bats and simply hasn’t been able to drive the ball with authority. In 65 at-bats since returning from a DL stint in May, Jay batted just .185 and had just two extra-base hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Almost a big hit with (C Yadier Molina). It was a plus defensive play to knock that down. We let those chances go, they come back to bite us.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, after a stellar defensive play by the Padres kept his team from a win Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jon Jay (left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (groin cramp) left his June 25 start because of the injury. He threw a side session June 28, but he will miss his scheduled July 2 start. If he isn’t ready to start by July 8, he probably would go on the disabled list.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. He likely won’t be back until after the All-Star break.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9. He began taking batting practice in late June, and he did some running July 1. The team was uncertain when he would be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Jaime Garcia

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Tim Cooney

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Marcus Hatley

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Greg Garcia

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Randal Grichuk

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward