St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS -- A day after the St. Louis Cardinals fired their scouting director for his role in a computer hacking incident of the Houston Astros’ database, CNN reported that the FBI has completed its investigation and will recommend that at least one employee face charges.

Chris Correa, 34, was dismissed Thursday after admitting to entering the Houston database to discover whether the Astros had swiped proprietary data from the Cardinals. Correa’s attorney, Nicholas Williams, said that his client didn’t commit an illegal action.

CNN reported that the FBI has turned over its information to the Houston U.S. attorney’s office, who will decide at some point whether to level charges. The attorney’s office declined comment in a story on mlb.com Friday.

A source told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Correa’s involvement in the scheme started in 2013. The Astros became aware in May 2014 that their database had been hacked and the FBI became involved in February 2015, seizing computers from the Cardinals at their spring training base in Jupiter, Fla.

Agents also searched the condominium where Correa and other club employees resided during spring training, also talking to assistant general manager Michael Girsch.

There is no timetable for a decision from the attorney’s office, but one can bet a handful of Cardinal employees might be on thin ice. Not just within the organization, but with the law.

--RHP Michael Wacha pitched a fine game other than a 2-0 mistake in the seventh inning that Jedd Gyorko jacked for a homer which ultimately cost him his 11th win. Wacha gave up only five hits and a run in seven innings, fanning six. Given an extra day of rest, Wacha looked stronger and sharper, throwing 66 of his 95 pitches for strikes.

--RHP Carlos Martinez will shoot for his 10th win Saturday when he starts against San Diego. Martinez endured two rain delays totaling 2:29 to beat the Chicago Cubs Sunday night, making just 84 pitches and allowing one run on two hits in six innings while fanning six. He’s made three prior appearances against the Padres, all in relief, giving up 10 hits and six runs in 3 1/3 innings.

--LHP Tim Cooney was optioned to Triple-A Memphis Friday after a successful spot start Thursday night. Cooney gave up just four hits and three runs, two earned, in six innings while whiffing six and walking two. Cooney is a possibility to rejoin St. Louis Tuesday as its 26th man for a day-night doubleheader at the Chicago Cubs.

--OF Tommy Pham was recalled from Memphis and picked up the start in center field, batting eighth. Pham was tearing it up in Triple-A, batting .338-5-21 in 24 games after being activated from the DL June 6 following a left quad injury in spring training which might have kept him from making the big club. Pham appeared in six games with the Cardinals last September, going 0-for-2.

--1B Xavier Scruggs (forearm) left the game in the bottom of the eighth inning after being plunked by a 95 mph fastball from Joaquin Benoit. Scruggs said after the game that he was stunned for a second but that he’s OK. Scruggs was 0-for-2 in his first start since Tuesday night. It’s not known if he’ll be available for Saturday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A bad pitch. It didn’t come out of my hand right.” -- Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha, on his costly mistake in the seventh inning that the Padres’ Jedd Gyorko jacked for a homer which ultimately cost him his 11th win.

--1B Xavier Scruggs (forearm) left the game in the bottom of the eighth inning July 3 after being plunked by a fastball. Scruggs said after the game that he was stunned for a second but OK.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (groin cramp) left his June 25 start because of the injury. He threw a side session June 28, but he missed his scheduled July 2 start. If he isn’t ready to start by July 8, he probably would go on the disabled list.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. He likely won’t be back until after the All-Star break.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9. He began taking batting practice in late June, and he did some running July 1. The team was uncertain when he would be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

