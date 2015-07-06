St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- That Jaime Garcia is going on the disabled list isn’t exactly stunning news. After all, the St. Louis Cardinals left-hander hasn’t turned in a full season since 2011 due to a variety of shoulder ailments.

However, the latest DL stay came from out of nowhere. One day after throwing a Saturday bullpen session that, according to manager Mike Matheny, put Garcia on track to start a game of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday at the Chicago Cubs, he wound up on the DL with a groin injury.

Injured while running the bases June 25 in the eighth inning of a 6-1 win in Miami, Garcia skipped a start but threw a side session June 28. However, when he seemed to make more progress toward a return to the rotation, his groin said no.

Garcia, who has a miserly 1.69 ERA over seven starts, refuted reports that Saturday’s bullpen session went well.

“I was OK at first, but it felt tighter as it went along,” he said. “It’s disappointing when you feel like you’re making progress and then this happens.”

It leaves unproven Tim Cooney in Garcia’s rotation spot for at least 15 days, perhaps increasing pressure on general manager John Mozeliak to land a veteran arm before the July 31 trade deadline. It also leaves Garcia in an all-too-familiar place.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-28

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 6-5, 3.30 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-6, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn continues to pitch lights out, shackling San Diego for seven innings en route to his sixth win of the year. Lynn gave up just three hits and an unearned run with three walks and eight strikeouts. He has an 0.85 ERA over his last five starts, yielding just three earned runs over his past 31 2/3 innings.

--RHP John Lackey gets the call Monday night when St. Louis opens an eight-game road trip with the first of four at the Chicago Cubs. Lackey last pitched Wednesday night, taking a 7-1 loss against the Chicago White Sox despite giving up just two runs off seven hits over seven innings. Lackey is 1-0 in two prior appearances against the Cubs this year, allowing only three runs over 14 2/3 innings.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1, lengthening his already extensive injury resume. Garcia went through a bullpen session Saturday, and he appeared to be on track to start a game in Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader at the Chicago Cubs, manager Mike Matheny said. However, Garcia clearly regressed Sunday, and the Cardinals will now start LHPs Tyler Lyons and Tim Cooney in the doubleheader.

--LHP Tim Cooney was recalled from Class A Peoria to take LHP Jaime Garcia’s place in the rotation. Cooney started in Garcia’s stead Thursday night against San Diego and pitched well, allowing just four hits and two earned runs in six innings. The plan was to use Cooney as the 26th man for Tuesday’s doubleheader, but that duty will fall to LHP Tyler Lyons.

--OF Matt Holliday (right quad) was elected an All-Star starter for the first time in his 12-year major league career, although he did start the 2011 game in Arizona due to another player’s injury. Holliday, who is hitting .303 with three homers and 26 RBIs but has been on the disabled list since June 9, could be back in the lineup next week and is planning to play in the All-Star Game. It would be his seventh All-Star appearance.

--SS Jhonny Peralta earned his first All-Star start via popular vote, although it will be his third trip to the game. He represented the American League in 2011 and 2013 as a member of the Tigers. Peralta is batting .297 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs and has made only three errors in 79 games. He went 0-for-4 Sunday against San Diego.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just trying to get on and be a table-setter.” -- RHP Lance Lynn, joking about his offense after going 2-for-2 and scoring two runs Sunday in the Cardinals’ 3-1 win over the Padres.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. He likely won’t be back until after the All-Star break.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9. He began taking batting practice in late June, and he did some running July 1. The team was uncertain when he would be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Tim Cooney

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Marcus Hatley

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Randal Grichuk

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Tommy Pham