St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The St. Louis Cardinals will be represented by five All-Stars -- and possibly more -- at next week’s Midsummer Classic.

Catcher Yadier Molina and right-handed pitchers Michael Wacha and Trevor Rosenthal were all named All-Star reserves Monday.

Right-handed pitcher Carlos Martinez is among contenders in a vote by fans that is underway for the final roster spot.

The five are the most by any National League team, befitting the Cardinals’ status as the team with the big leagues’ best record.

Still, the Kansas City Royals topped them with six players named to the American League roster for the game, set for July 14 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Two Cardinals were elected to starting spots in final balloting announced Sunday. Shortstop Jhonny Peralta and outfielder Matt Holliday were voted onto the starting lineup by fans for the first time.

Holliday, currently on the 15-day disabled list with a right quad strain, told reporters he plans to return to action later this week and hopes to appear in the All-Star Game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-28

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 2-0, 5.09 ERA, and LHP Tim Cooney, 0-0, 5.09 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 8-5, 2.80 ERA, and RHP Dallas Beeler, 0-2, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey (7-5) worked seven shutout innings Monday and improved to 3-1 all-time against the Cubs as he allowed six hits, walked one and struck out four. Lackey has thrown at least seven innings and allowed two or fewer runs in five consecutive starts. He is 2-0 with a 1.25 ERA in three starts against the Cubs this season.

--RHP Michael Wacha (10-3) was among three Cardinals added to the National League All-Star roster Monday. He is the winningest Cardinals pitcher and owns a 2.66 ERA through 16 starts. Wacha has struck out 80 and walked 23 in 101 1/3 innings.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal earned his first All-Star Game selection Monday as one of manager Bruce Bochy’s picks. Rosenthal is 1-1 on the season with 24 saves, third in the National League. In 37 appearances, he has 42 strikeouts, 13 walks and a 0.70 ERA.

--C Yadier Molina will make his seventh All-Star Game appearance next week after he was added to the National League roster as a reserve by a vote among players. Molina is batting .292 with two home runs and 28 RBIs. He had what turned out to be the game-winning RBI with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning Monday.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (2-0, 5.09 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the early game of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader at Wrigley Field. It will be his fifth start of the year and second outing of the season against the Cubs. He worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits during a no-decision in a 7-4 St. Louis victory over Chicago on May 5.

--LHP Tim Cooney (0-0, 5.09 ERA) is scheduled to make his third start of the season and first against the Cubs on Tuesday in the nightcap of a doubleheader. Cooney worked six innings in his last start, Thursday against the Padres. He gave up three runs on four hits, struck out six and walked two in a no-decision during a 5-3 Cardinals loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every time we face them we know we have to bring our ‘A’ game. We’ve got to be perfect because they’re going to bring everything they’ve got.” -- C Yadier Molina, on the Cubs, after the Cardinals’ 6-0 win at Wrigley Field on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. He likely won’t be back until after the All-Star break.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9. He began taking batting practice in late June, and he did some running July 1. He hopes to return before the All-Star break.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Tim Cooney

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Marcus Hatley

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Pete Kozma

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Randal Grichuk

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Tommy Pham