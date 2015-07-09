St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Dan Johnson has been called up to provide backup at first base for the St. Louis Cardinals, but his initial assignment was a start in Wednesday’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs.

Purchased by the Cardinals from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, the 25-year-old left-handed hitting first baseman went 2-for-4 with RBI singles in his first two at-bats on Wednesday.

It was his first multi-hit and RBI game since July 26, 2014, against the Yankees while with Toronto.

Johnson signed a minor league contract in early May and was hitting .265 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs in 61 games with the Redbirds

He adds backup at first base with the absence of Matt Adams, who has been out since May with a torn right quad that led to surgery in late May.

In his place, Mark Reynolds has also seen time at first (40 games) while Xavier Scruggs has played nine games.

Johnson is a veteran of nine big league seasons with stops with five American League teams: Oakland (2005-08), Tampa Bay (2008, 2010-11), Chicago White Sox (2012), Baltimore (2013) and Toronto (2014).

Along with big league stops, he has also had eight minor league seasons with 20 or more homers including 2010 when he had 30 for Triple-A Durham.

Also Wednesday, the Cardinals optioned left-handed pitcher Tyler Lyons and right-hander Marcus Hatley to Triple-A Memphis. Lyons was called up and served as 26th man for Tuesday’s doubleheader.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 9-3, 2.70 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 5-4, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha had no decision and remains at 10-3 after allowing a season high-tying five runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking one. He’s 3-1 with a 3.62 ERA in seven career games against the Cubs. He also went 2-for-3 at the play, a career-high for hits.

--SS Jhonny Peralta was 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the ninth to put the Cardinals ahead 6-5 and proved to be the game-winning runs. It was his first homer since June 21 at Philadelphia.

--1B Dan Johnson was purchased from Memphis on Wednesday and he was immediately inserted in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in his debut and RBI single sin his first two at-bats. It was his first multi-hit and RBI game since July 26, 2014 with Toronto vs. the Yankees.

--LHP Tyler Lyons was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday after serving as 26th man for Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Cubs. He worked 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday’s 7-4 game one loss to the Cubs. Lyons gave up three runs on seven hits, walked five and struck out three as he fell to 2-1 for the season.

--RHP Marcus Hatley was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. He made two appearances for the Cardinals and had no record or ERA in 1 1/3 innings of work. At Memphis this season he’s 4-2 with a 1.69 ERA and three saves in 37 1/3 innings.

--2B Kolten Wong missed his second straight game after suffering a mild concussion after a spectacular catch in the outfield during Tuesday’s first game of a doubleheader. He sat out second game and was also sidelined in Wednesday’s series finale. Wong is expected to also miss Thursday’s series opener in Pittsburgh as he follows protocols for dealing with concussions.

--RHP Carlos Martinez (9-3, 2.70 ERA) made his 17 start of the season and 24th of his career as he tries to join Michael Wacha with double-digit victories. The Cardinals are 13-3 in his 16 starts, winning his first five, losing two and then winning seven of his last eight. Thirteen have been quality starts. Martinez had no decision in his last outing, a 2-1 St. Louis loss on July 4 while allowing just one run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I could only hear when Jhonny got his chance. That was pretty exciting. ... I can’t sit up here and watch it. I was listening to the crowd and I could tell what’s going on.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, who was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes, on hearing SS Jhonny Peralta’s two-run shot in the ninth of a win vs. the Cubs on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Kolten Wong (head contusion) left the first game of a doubleheader July 7. He was tested for concussion symptoms and did not play in the nightcap. He also missed the game July 8.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. He likely won’t be back until after the All-Star break.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9. He began taking batting practice in late June, and he did some running July 1. He hopes to return before the All-Star break.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Tim Cooney

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Dan Johnson

INF Pete Kozma

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Randal Grichuk

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Tommy Pham