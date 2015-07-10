St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Kolten Wong passed a set of concussion protocols on Thursday afternoon and the Cardinals second baseman was back on the field in the evening.

Wong entered the game in the sixth inning as a pinch-hitter and played the last four innings at second base in the Cardinals’ 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Wong singled and was hit by a pitch.

“It’s got to have him back,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s always good to get an injured player back and there is no doubt Kolten is a sparkplug for us.”

Wong is hitting .284 with nine home runs and eight RBIs in 83 games.

During the afternoon, Wong played catch and ran on the field before undergoing a battery of tests.

“A lot of weird tests, but I guess that’s what you’ve got to do,” Wong said.

Wong was injured Tuesday when he hit his head against the ground while catching a pop fly in short right field during the first game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs. Wong said he felt fine Wednesday and Thursday.

“It only hurt that one day,” Wong said. “I kind of knew I wasn’t that bad but I felt like I got punched in the face.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 6-4, 2.53 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 12-3, 2.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez made a strong last bid to earn a spot on the National League team for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Cincinnati as he pitched 7 1/3 scoreless inning Thursday night in a 4-1 win at Pittsburgh. Martinez is 7-1 with a 1.20 ERA in his last 10 starts. He is one of five pitchers contending for the NL’s Final Vote. Fan balloting ends Friday.

--RF Matt Holliday might be activated Friday from the disabled list. He has been out since June 9 with a strained right quadriceps. If Holliday is activated, he would be used strictly as a pinch hitter in the four-game series that concludes Sunday night.

--2B Matt Carpenter broke out of a 1-for-20 funk by going 2-for-4. His two-run double in the fifth inning broke a scoreless tie and proved to be the game-winning hit.

--RHP Lance Lynn is scheduled to pitch Friday night at Pittsburgh. He is 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA in his last six starts. Lynn is 5-3 with a 4.43 ERA against the Pirates in 15 career games, including 13 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It’s important the first game of any series. It’s especially big when you’re playing against a great team like Pittsburgh. It’s really good to get that first one.“ -- ” Cardinals C Yadier Molina, after topping the Pirates on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Kolten Wong (head contusion) left the first game of a doubleheader July 7. He was tested for concussion symptoms and did not play in the nightcap. He also missed the July 8 game. He returned to action July 9.

--LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 9. He began taking batting practice in late June, and he did some running July 1. He may be activated July 10, though it is more likely to happen July 17 in the first game after the All-Star break.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--CF Jon Jay (stress reaction and bone bruise in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 26. He likely won’t be back until after the All-Star break.

--1B Matt Adams (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery May 29, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He hopes to return after the All-Star break.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Lance Lynn

LHP Tim Cooney

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Miguel Socolovich

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Dan Johnson

INF Pete Kozma

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Randal Grichuk

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jason Heyward

OF Tommy Pham